Flipclutch Research: The new AR filter feature is coming soon, How is WMI performing in the AR market

Recently, it was reported that a company's AR filter engineering team launched the first large-scale, continuous multi-user LBS AR filter, City Painter, in London, UK. All you have to do is focus your camera on London's tourist attraction Carnaby Street and you'll be able to decorate the surrounding shops with virtual coloured graffiti in augmented reality.

The AR filter is similar to the concept of combining virtual and real spaces, for example, Metaverse, and can be used in festivals, cultural travel, multiplayer games, and other scenes in the future. Its biggest feature is that it supports multi-person interaction. Users can play real-time battles with other players using graffiti colors or compete with painting techniques and creativity.

Augmented reality technology (AR) combines real-world users with virtual scenes, making it easier to create personalized user experiences.

In addition to technology companies, companies in other industries have also begun to apply AR filters to their interactions with users. In recent years, users have gone from passively accepting advertisements to the pursuit of a more personalized user experience. AR advertising filters have become an important element. Coupled with the blessing of creative scripts, after users create a personalized experience, they are still willing to share the experience, even if advertising elements are added to the script, users will not resist.



As AR filters are widely used in all walks of life, the key technology of AR is becoming more and more important.

The core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, as well as cloud and big data, to provide customers with AR-based holographic services and products. The commercial application scenarios of products are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development.

Video is increasingly becoming one of the mainstream forms of expression in the current society. Video content is deeply driven by scientific and technological forces in the process of dissemination. The genes of technology are commonly embedded in content creation and operation through various forms, including those with marketing attributes, such as AR advertising.

When you see a short video with an AR filter, you may click and take a photo immediately to create your own version and experience the immersive fantasy. This kind of AR filter is becoming more and more common in real life. AR advertising connects users' curiosity, sense of presence, and desire to buy, and overlays AR filters with advertisements in the real environment. Consumers form a linkage between virtual and reality by recording short videos or taking photos.

Based on imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching and detection technology, video processing and recognition technology, holographic 3D layer replacement technology in imaging recognition, and dynamic fusion processing technology in imaging tracking, WIMI embeds holographic AR advertisements into online videos, and it hopes that these technologies will be applied to the company's future strategic blueprint.

AR filters are popular because of their strong interaction and enjoyment. This novel application form can not only enhance the user experience of social media, but also enhance users' understanding of AR. With the continuous development of AR technology, AR filters will usher in a broader future.

