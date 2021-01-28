Flipclutch Research: VR/AR technology is expected to become a new killer application in the 5G era, WIMI enriches AR technology application scenarios through multiple fields

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5G is a brand-new communication technology that has attracted much attention at present, and it is expected to have a disruptive impact on our society and life. In the context of the 5G era, many new applications will accelerate development, and VR/AR is one of them. VR/AR technology is expected to become a new killer application in the 5G era.

VR stands for virtual reality technology. It is a computer simulation system that can create and experience virtual worlds. AR stands for augmented reality technology. It is a technology that calculates the position and angle of camera images in real-time and adds corresponding images. VR/AR industry covers many aspects, including hardware manufacturers, system developers, content providers, and content platforms.

In the context of the upcoming commercial use of 5G, the combination of 5G+VR/AR will become an innovative highland for industrial technology applications. Meanwhile, in the process of popularizing AR, the advantages of 5G are mainly reflected in three aspects: higher storage capacity, lower latency, and better network uniformity.

VR/AR experience has extremely high requirements for video image transmission, latency time, voice recognition, the field of view tracking, and gesture sensing. The characteristics of 5G's high communication rate, ultra-low latency, and high connection density can fully meet the requirements of VR/AR for high bandwidth and low latency indicators, bring consumers a better visual sensory experience, and in turn, promote the large-scale promotion of VR/AR applications.

With the advent of 5G, AR/VR will become the most anticipated application scenario, and 5G will boost the rapid development of the VR/AR industry. At the same time, with the development of AR technology, AR will also have a wider application market. The combination of augmented reality (AR) technology and industry can enhance industry value, bring new solutions, and enhance user experience.

In addition to the well-known VR videos, VR games, VR live broadcast, VR sports & e-sports live broadcast, and VR home fitness, VR/AR technology will also be applied in a wider range of fields, such as industry, medicine, and education.

WIMI Hologram Cloud has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries. Moreover, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

WIMI is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the hologram AR technology, including hologram computer visual AI synthesis, hologram visual presentation, hologram interactive software development, hologram AR online and offline advertising, hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G hologram communication software development. WIMI's commercial application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing arts system, commercial publishing system, and advertising display system.

WIMI has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library. The format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos. The holographic technology of WIMI, in simple terms, through the AR holographic technology, allowing viewers to watch the true restoration of holographic characters or scenes with the naked eye. The simulation degree is as high as 98%, and the user experience can be described as breathtaking.

As of December 31, 2018, there are a total of 4,654 ready-to-use AR holographic content, which can be used for WIMI's holographic AR products and solutions, covering a wide range, including animals, cartoon characters, vehicles, and food. Among them, 2,961 are used for educational scenes, 851 are used for tourism, 739 are used for art and entertainment, and 103 are used for popular science.

Besides, the advent of the 5G era will expand more VR/AR application scenarios. With the wide application of AR technology in many scenarios, the combination of AR technology and application scenarios has become increasingly close, greatly enriching people's scene experience. With the increasing demand for holographic application solutions, WIMI will also combine holographic market application demand scenarios and provide corresponding solutions to meet market needs.

In recent years, various innovative applications of AR technology have continued to appear in many fields, and they have all been proven to be more efficient and convenient. AR has entered the phase of rapid development applications. At the same time, VR/AR has become the new favorite of many industries. In the future, VR/AR will also play a vital role in more fields and make greater contributions to more fields.

