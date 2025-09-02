FlipHTML5's AI brochure generator empowers users to create professional, visually appealing brochures in minutes, offering customizable options and multilingual support.

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlipHTML5 continues to push the boundaries of digital publishing with its AI brochure generator. Designed to simplify the creation process, this tool leverages artificial intelligence to transform static content into professional, interactive brochures in minutes.

FlipHTML5's AI Brochure Generator Makes Brochure Creation Easier

Users can choose between two AI-powered content creation modes: an automatic mode that generates content based on text input and a guided mode that creates brochures from markdown content guidelines. These options accommodate diverse needs, from quick designs to fully customized brochures, making it an invaluable solution for marketers and business professionals alike.

The AI brochure generator offers an array of customization settings to suit branding and aesthetic requirements. Users select up to three primary colors to create visually cohesive brochures that align with their corporate identity or thematic goals. Additionally, the platform supports various page sizes, including A4, Letter, and Presentation, ensuring compatibility with both digital and print formats. These features make it especially useful for industries like retail and real estate, where eye-catching designs and consistent branding are critical for customer engagement.

Another standout feature of FlipHTML5's AI brochure generator is its flexibility in page numbers and layout. Whether creating a single-page or multi-page marketing material, users have complete control over the structure of their brochures.

The tool also supports multilingual content creation, enabling businesses to reach diverse audiences with ease. For example, global companies generate brochures in English, Spanish, Chinese, or any other desired language, ensuring clear communication across regions. "With our AI brochure generator, users can create compelling, multilingual brochures that reflect their vision and values, all while saving time and resources," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

Beyond content generation, FlipHTML5 provides a robust suite of editing tools to further enhance the final brochure. Users are allowed to incorporate multimedia elements, such as videos, audio, and interactive buttons, to make their brochures more dynamic and engaging. The platform also enables embedded hyperlinks and hotspots, which can direct readers to additional resources or facilitate direct actions like purchasing a product. This interactivity not only improves user experience but also boosts the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

To learn more about the AI brochure generator, please visit FlipHTML5 .

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that allows users to create and publish interactive digital publications such as magazines, brochures, and catalogs. The platform offers a range of customization options, including the ability to add multimedia elements such as videos, audio, and animations. FlipHTML5 also provides analytics tools that enable users to track the performance of their digital publications. The platform is user-friendly and ideal for marketers, publishers, and content creators who want to create engaging digital content that can be viewed on any device. With FlipHTML5, users can easily convert PDF files into interactive digital publications that can be shared online or embedded on websites.

Press Contact:

Shero

02061972665

https://fliphtml5.com/

SOURCE FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.