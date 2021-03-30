Flipp survey reveals 75% of U.S. and Canadian households are planning home improvements this Spring Black Friday

"Spring Black Friday is a shopping event that slowly turned into a key sales season for home and garden retailers, but it's still relatively unknown to consumers," says Nafisa Kassam, Flipp Chief Deals Officer. "From indoor DIY projects, to outdoor patio makeovers, our focus is to generate awareness for the shopping event that no one's heard of and inspire consumers to get started on their home DIY renovation project now!"

Additional findings from the survey revealed:

The majority of home improvement projects in the U.S. will get started in March through May, while Canadian residents are more likely to wait to kick things off between April through June.

90% of shoppers have flexible budgets to ensure they get the job done right. Most projects will take at least two weeks to complete.

Many consumers plan to tackle more than one room, most commonly the shared spaces in the home. Nearly 40% plan to do work on the living/family room.

. Top three product purchase categories:

Indoor projects:



Paint





Decor





Home furniture



Outdoor projects:



Plants & flowers





Gardening supplies





Gardening tools

88% of shoppers will conduct research on the products they need, suggesting their home improvement purchases are not impulse buys.

The top 3 categories for home improvement inspiration include:

Online brochures/lookbooks



Store websites



Social media

Over 40% of residents in both the U.S and Canada groups shared that product quality is the most important factor in their purchasing decision (followed by price), and it is important for them to see the product in person before making a purchase.

Given the need to evaluate the product in person, the majority of purchases will be made in store. However, getting the project done is important; therefore, if lockdowns prevent in-store shopping due to COVID 19, the majority will switch to online shopping rather than abandoning the purchase. When the latter circumstance presents itself, the shopper will conduct additional online research to ensure they are purchasing what they need.

Spring Black Friday typically runs from mid-March through mid-June, with retailers offering sales and deals to kick spring-summer selling into high gear. The awareness of the sales event however is currently at an all-time low, with only 20% of shoppers that are in the know in the U.S. That number is even less for Canada at 9%.

About the Survey

The Spring Black Friday consumer insights survey was conducted using an online panel from January 21st to 25th, 2021 and polled a sample of 2,000 U.S. and Canadian residents, focusing on consumer shopping trends, preferences and purchasing drivers for this year's Spring Black Friday season, under COVID -19 restrictions.

