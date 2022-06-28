Flippa Raises the Bar on Deal Closing Experience with "Deal Room"

Deal Room expedites the process for sellers of online businesses and digital assets to negotiate and close a deal; Flippa buyer pool in excess of 10BN a month with 72B in marketplace value

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flippa , the #1 global online marketplace to buy and sell online businesses and digital assets, today announced the launch of "Deal Room" - a new and improved experience for Flippa customers that makes it easier than ever for sellers to manage multiple interested buyers, negotiate and quickly close a deal.

"Despite the uncertainty happening in the market, online business and digital asset deal flow is really blowing up," said Blake Hutchinson, CEO of Flippa. "Investors have recognized that profitable digital assets like ecommerce stores, content sites, and apps are an underappreciated and under-valued asset class that will prove safe - even during a recession. Since January alone, we've seen growth in our buyer pool in excess of 10BN a month."

Deal Room significantly improves the experience for sellers on the Flippa platform by bringing together all the buyers who have shown interest in your listing, allowing you to clearly evaluate and manage interest. Hutchinson added, "With 72B in marketplace value waiting to be deployed, our goal with Deal Room is to create the best deal flow environment and platform that supports the massive momentum shift toward investing in this new alternative asset class."

Until now, software platforms that manage the complex process of deal flow to acquisition have been tailored to the enterprise market, namely the top 0.1% to 1% of all acquisitions. With Deal Room, Flippa is the first to bring integrated, seamless and powerful software to main street sized deals (<500k to $2M revenue) and for the lower middle market ($2M to $50M revenue). Sellers can easily review and shortlist buyers that are the most interesting, archive buyers that are not suitable and focus on the most valuable exit opportunities.

Key features of Deal Room now available on Flippa include:

Evaluate buyers and manage your inbox . Sellers can choose the buyers they'd like to deal with and control the order of their inbox with the click of a button. Pin preferred buyers to the top of your inbox with 'shortlist' or send unsuitable ones to the bottom with 'archive.'

. Sellers can choose the buyers they'd like to deal with and control the order of their inbox with the click of a button. Pin preferred buyers to the top of your inbox with 'shortlist' or send unsuitable ones to the bottom with 'archive.' Preview messages . Sellers can quickly scan buyer interest and preview messages from all buyers. Most recent messages will appear at the top and you'll see notification icons for any new unread messages.

. Sellers can quickly scan buyer interest and preview messages from all buyers. Most recent messages will appear at the top and you'll see notification icons for any new unread messages. Take action immediately. No other platform enables you to close the deal with the flexibility of our upgraded listing panel. Place a bid, make an offer, auto-generate or upload a LOI without having to navigate back to the listing page.

No other platform enables you to close the deal with the flexibility of our upgraded listing panel. Place a bid, make an offer, auto-generate or upload a LOI without having to navigate back to the listing page. Add third parties . Add trusted advisors and business partners to your message threads and deals using the 'Add people to discussion' button.

. Add trusted advisors and business partners to your message threads and deals using the 'Add people to discussion' button. Seamless deal completion. Select 'Complete My Deal' from the listing panel and move quickly through to our Deal Completion Area. The Deal Completion Area contains all the information and resources you need to complete a deal — from due diligence reports and legal services to integrated payment processing via Escrow.com.

On track to list $1BN in market value by the end of 2022, Flippa's overall transaction volume has consistently increased 400% YoY. The company is expanding its presence in Austin, Texas with plans to move into a new office space and double headcount by the end of this year.

For more details visit https://flippa.com/product/deal-room .

About Flippa

Flippa democratizes the exit and empowers business ownership as the #1 global platform to buy and sell online businesses and digital assets, such as websites, eCommerce stores, apps, social media accounts, newsletters and online businesses. Flippa has more buyers than any other platform, with 600,000 monthly searches from investors seeking to acquire businesses. To learn more visit Flippa.com .

