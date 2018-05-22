Flipped Learning Global Standards Project Spawns Active Learning Nonprofit

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Flipped Learning Global Initiative (FLGI), announced that the Global Standards Project created to establish an international framework for Flipped Learning, has incorporated as a non-profit organization. All GSP activities are migrating to the new entity which will operate as the Academy of Active Learning Arts and Sciences (AALAS). The new organization will maintain a narrow focus on identifying and supporting global standards for Flipped Learning and related active learning instruction. AALAS will also focus on research, education, and accreditation.

AALAS was formed in response to confirmation from educators around the globe that standards are needed and wanted. The adoption of Flipped Learning is accelerating worldwide from K-12 to higher education and corporate training. But the growing gap in understanding about Flipped Learning leads to implementations that far underperform the potential for active learning.

"I think a lot of people have a rather naive conception of Flipped Learning. They think Flipped Learning is simply watching videos before class. That's it. Boom. Done," said Eric Mazur, a professor at Harvard University and one of the pioneers of Flipped Learning. "But it is a much deeper process, and that is why it's so terrifically important to have a greater conception of what Flipped Learning is."

Through the Global Standard Project, the Academy of Active Learning Arts and Sciences will work to aggregate, validate, and disseminate next-generation strategies in Flipped Learning. The mission is to raise awareness and the skills of Flipped Learning practitioners worldwide. "As we enter the Flipped Learning 3.0 era, we now know that the magic of Flipped Learning doesn't happen in the videos, it happens in the classroom," said Jon Bergmann, early Flipped Learning pioneer and Chief Academic Officer of the Flipped Learning Global Initiative. "Classroom mastery is the next frontier, and we are looking to AALAS to bring the general understanding of Flipped Learning into alignment with the most current global best practices."

FLGI data supports the need for a separate entity to support the standards project. The Flipped Learning Global Standards Project has attracted interest from educators in 49 countries. "The need is there, the timing is right," said Errol St.Clair Smith, FLGI Director of Global Development and member of the AALAS board of Directors.

About the Flipped Learning Global Initiative

The Flipped Learning Global Initiative, (FLGI), was created to support the rapidly expanding adoption of Flipped Learning all over the world. FLGI aims to fill the growing global need for collaboration across borders in three domains: evolving best practices in Flipped Learning, research curation and distribution, and technology selection and implementation.

To learn more about the Academy of Active Learning Arts and Sciences and the Flipped Learning Global Standards Project, go to aalasinternational.org or contact

Errol St.Clair Smith, Director of Global Development at 949-677-7381 195734@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flipped-learning-global-standards-project-spawns-active-learning-nonprofit-300652683.html

SOURCE Flipped Learning Global Initiative