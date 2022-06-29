BOSTON and EUGENE, Ore., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipside Crypto, a leading blockchain ecosystem growth and analytics company, today launched ShroomDK, an NFT-based SDK that provides programmatic query access to the most comprehensive blockchain data available anywhere.

Flipside Crypto Launches SDK for Blockchain Analytics Accessible via SaaS NFT

"Open access to blockchain data is a foundational component to enabling the growth of Web3 ecosystems," said Jim Myers, Co-Founder and CTO, Flipside Crypto. "The ability to query that data programmatically has been a critical piece of missing infrastructure for blockchain developers and analysts. An SDK solves that, but one enabled via a SaaS-inspired NFT brings added Web3 advantages of not just community, but flexibility for future utilization. It might be upgrades to additional toolkits, power-ups, or even the ability to sell components of your access if you determine it's no longer a fit."

ShroomDK NFTs allow developers to programmatically query data on dozens of blockchains including historical state Ethereum access, Layer 2s such as Arbitrum and Optimism, additional EVMs like Avalanche and Binance Smart Chain, as well as multi-chain access to Flipside L1 partners including Solana, NEAR, FLOW, Thorchain and Algorand.

"An SDK is about applying data to nurture and grow products and derive benefits via insights," reflected Dave Balter, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Flipside Crypto. "Mushrooms are very similar, as they release spores that germinate and spur new growth, and then decay into nutrients that feed the entire ecosystem."

How It Works

Users mint an NFT that generates an API Key. The cost is free, but only a limited number of NFTs can be minted each day. Developers and analysts may use the data and insights generated to create custom dashboards, run ad-hoc analytics in their favorite environments (RStudio, Juypter notebooks) and build entire products, protocols, and companies. NFTs may be upgraded via spores that enable different levels of utility. Additionally, NFT holders will have special access to private communities, events and solutions.

"A fully formed blockchain data SDK is a gamechanger, allowing us to build without managing nodes or complex data pipelines," remarked Dr. Ethereum from RabbitHole. "Leave it to the folks at Flipside to get it done – and wrapped in a transferable NFT just makes it that much more unique."

The ShroomDK launch comes on the heels of Flipside's recent $50 million Series A funding round led by Republic Capital and supported by True Ventures, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Dapper Labs and 14 other venture capital firms. Flipside is using the investment to grow its workforce, accelerate product roadmaps, and launch more bounty programs that help L1 and L2 blockchains to develop, acquire and retain users.

To learn more about ShroomDK go to: https://sdk.flipsidecrypto.xyz/

About Flipside Crypto

Flipside Crypto enables on-demand analytics for blockchains, driving ecosystem growth and retention. Through a free, open data platform, it enables 60,000 analysts to learn, collaborate and compete to solve analytical challenges via structured bounty programs. Flipside activates on projects with kinetic energy including Flow, Solana, Algorand, THORChain, SushiSwap, and Osmosis. Founded in 2017, Flipside Crypto is backed by some of the industry's leading investors including Republic Capital, True Ventures, Galaxy Digital, M13, Dapper Labs, Collab Currency, Tribe Capital, HashKey others. Flipside is a remote-first company (originally headquartered in Boston, MA) with a growing team of 75+ employees. ( Https://flipsidecrypto.xyz )

