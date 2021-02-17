Flipside Unveils New KPI Platform for Crypto Projects Including Algorand, USDC, Terra, FLOW and NEAR

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipside Crypto, the leading business intelligence firm for cryptocurrency and blockchain organizations announced today the launch of new data dashboards for crypto projects for tracking key performance indicators. The data dashboards for Algorand, etc. are live. Next week, FLOW will follow.

Do Kwon about the Terra Community Console

"Our goal at Flipside has always been to enable projects in the crypto space to grow," said Flipside Crypto CEO Dave Balter. "And like any other business, these projects need data analytics to understand their customers and to evaluate which actions lead to success. We work with each project to customize their own Community Console to track the right KPIs for growth."

Flipside Crypto developed visualizations to enable the real-time tracking of token movements and user behavior for crypto assets. The intuitive design allows for limitless data exploration of the various activities that exist within a blockchain ecosystem: from supply distribution, to staked balances, active and new accounts, transaction types, fees collected, and dApp activity.

"We're thrilled to be releasing the community console for Terra's LUNA and its suite of stablecoins," said Terraform Labs CEO and Co-founder Do Kwon. "We will be using it to actively track on-chain metrics including transaction velocity, peg variance, token inflows/outflows to exchanges, and more. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Flipside to bring more transparency to the Terra ecosystem."

Flipside Crypto has so far ingested and standardized the data of more than 50 blockchain platforms, which allows projects to compare their performance to others in the space. All of Flipside Crypto's products – including its Fundamental Crypto Asset Score (FCAS), Flipside Data Cooperative, and now Community Consoles – can be made publicly available, which many projects choose to do in alignment with the blockchain ethos of full transparency.

About Flipside Crypto

Flipside Crypto provides business intelligence to crypto organizations. Its suite of analytics tools provides insights into user behavior, developer activities, and financial health. Flipside also rates cryptocurrencies utilizing FCAS, a relative value for measuring the fundamental health of cryptocurrency ecosystems.

Flipside provides business intelligence to more than 75 cryptocurrency organizations and distributes FCAS via partners such as CoinMarketCap, Messari, MarketWatch and TheStreet. The company is backed by Galaxy Digital Ventures, True Ventures, Founder Collective, Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Avon Ventures and other investors.

Media Contact

Silvio Fudlegger

435-610-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE Flipside Crypto

Related Links

https://flipsidecrypto.com/

