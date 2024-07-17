WARSAW, Poland, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipster, a crypto derivatives trading platform, is delighted to announce a partnership with BONK. To celebrate this collaboration, Flipster is launching two exciting campaigns with attractive rewards.

Get more BONK for your buck

Flipster and BONK Announce Exciting New Partnership

Users can win a share of the daily 6,000 USDT launchpool reward by staking BONK and trading. Participants can increase their staked amount by up to 4x and earn a larger share of the rewards by trading:

1x Multiplier: Stake BONK.

2x Multiplier: Trade more than 5,000 USDT across any crypto .

. 3x Multiplier: Trade more than 10,000 USDT across any crypto .

. 4x Multiplier: Become a Flipster VIP.

The campaign runs from 15 July 2024 to 20 July 2024 and offers participants to earn additional USDT rewards by staking BONK and increasing their trading volume.

For more information on the campaign: BONK Launchpool

May the best memes win

In addition to the Launchpool, Flipster is hosting a BONK x Flipster meme contest with a total prize pool of 5,000 Flipster Bonus. 25 participants will each win 200 bonus, giving the community a chance to join the fun and reap the rewards.

To participate:

Follow BONK and Flipster on X.

on X. Like and quote repost the BONK x Flipster meme contest post with their meme.

Use the hashtag #BONKOnFlipster.

The top 15 memes, determined by the number of reposts and comments, will each receive 200 Flipster Bonus. Additionally, 10 randomly selected participants will also be awarded 200 bonus each.

About Flipster

Flipster is among the fastest-growing crypto derivatives trading platform, offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with high liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, please reach out to [email protected] .

CONTACT:

Shirlyn Tan

Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Flipster