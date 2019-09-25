FLIR-Sphera Partnership Recognized with 2019 Verdantix EHS Innovation Award

Recognized for implementing Sphera EC4P to manage product registration, sales reporting and recycling fees for WEEE compliance and Batteries and Packaging Regulations

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent research firm Verdantix has recognized FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions, Inc. with a 2019 Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Innovation Award. A global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative, high-performance machine vision digital cameras for industrial, medical and life science, traffic, biometric, GIS, and people counting applications headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia (Canada), FLIR Integrated Imaging Solutions, Inc. won in the Technology and Communications category for implementing Sphera's www.EC4P.com web-based system to manage product registration, sales reporting and recycling fee payments for complying with WEEE, Batteries and Packaging regulations in 25 European Union member states. The initiative began in FLIR's Integrated Imaging Solutions division led by General Manager Serge Goldenberg and was quickly adopted by the rest of the organization. The centralized, corporate-led compliance strategy enabled FLIR to benefit from lower recycling fees for easier-to-recycle products and packaging materials as well as providing compliance arrangements for a greater number and type of products as the WEEE recycling regulations increased in scope.

"FLIR and Sphera have been working closely together to enable FLIR customers to send their waste electronics, batteries and product packaging to carefully selected, cost-effective waste management companies around Europe for responsible recycling," said Mr Goldenberg. "I am pleased to see the teams at FLIR IIS and our parent organization get recognised for their hard work and innovative efforts."

FLIR values the convenience of using only one portal (www.EC4P.com) to submit all data needed to comply with WEEE, Batteries and Packaging recycling regulations across Europe. Instead of having to understand and complete different recycling reporting forms for each waste type in each country, EC4P uses one standard format to gather FLIR's product sales data and then EC4P translates the data into the different reporting formats required by each country.

Regulatory deadlines do not need to be monitored internally. The EC4P.com website automatically sends email reminders for approaching deadlines and escalates email chains to senior management if required. When FLIR personnel login to www.EC4P.com they see their regulatory deadlines displayed in a traffic light style.

FLIR personnel can also choose to display regulatory deadlines in a calendar format, which shows how deadlines are distributed on a monthly, quarterly or yearly basis.

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. FLIR Systems' vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense," creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

About Sphera

Sphera is the largest global provider of Integrated Risk Management software and information services with a focus on Operational Risk Management, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, Sphera has advanced Operational Excellence by serving more than 3,000 customers and over 1 million individual users across 70-plus countries to create a safer, more sustainable and productive world.

