FLIR Systems and ANSYS Collaborate to Enhance Autonomous Vehicles Safety

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLIR Systems and ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) are collaborating to deliver superior hazard detection capabilities for future assisted driving and autonomous vehicles (AVs) — empowering automakers to deliver improved vehicle safety. Through a technical collaboration, FLIR Systems will integrate a fully physics-based thermal sensor into ANSYS' leading-edge driving simulator to model, test and validate thermal camera designs within an ultra-realistic virtual world.

FLIR Systems and ANSYS team up for improved autonomous vehicle safety

Current AV and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) sensors cannot dependably identify objects in darkness and through smog, inclement weather, shadows and sun glare. Thermal cameras, however, can effectively detect and classify objects in these conditions. Integrating FLIR Systems' thermal sensor into ANSYS® VRXPERIENCE®, will enable engineers to simulate thousands of driving scenarios across millions of miles in mere days and reduce physical prototyping. Engineers can also simulate uncommon and difficult scenarios where thermal excels, including wildlife encounters and distinguishing pedestrians from other roadway objects in low-contrast environments. The new ADAS solution will slash OEMs' development time by optimizing thermal camera placement for use with systems such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) and within future AVs for the critical aspect of pedestrian detection.

"Combining FLIR Systems' cutting-edge automotive thermal cameras with ANSYS' industry-leading solutions will further improve road hazard detection, helping vehicles sense objects four times farther than the illuminating distance of typical headlights," said Paul Clayton, general manager at FLIR Systems. "Enabling engineers, automakers and auto suppliers to rapidly simulate and test countless scenarios greatly reduces reliance on physical prototype testing while cutting development costs and the time required to test. This results in increasing the adoption of thermal technology in automotive safety to help save lives and livelihoods."

"FLIR Systems' automotive thermal cameras enhance the safety and reliability of ADAS, creating smarter AVs that improve decision making in challenging road environments," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager at ANSYS. "Leveraging ANSYS' solutions will enable FLIR Systems to design groundbreaking thermal cameras and empowers automakers to speed the creation and certification of AVs."

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSYS and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries

ANSS-T

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce 724.820.4368 marykate.joyce@ansys.com







Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC 724.820.3700 annette.arribas@ansys.com

SOURCE ANSYS, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ansys.com

