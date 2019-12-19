Flirtey begins routine drone delivery demonstrations in the largest industrial center in the United States

STOREY COUNTY, Nev., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flirtey announced today it has begun routine drone delivery demonstrations in a designated area inside the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRI Center), located in Nevada. The demonstrations are in preparation for routine food delivery trials to designated points on the TRI Center park. TRI Center is the largest industrial center in the United States and is home to more than 100 companies, warehouse logistics centers, and fulfillment centers, including Tesla's Gigafactory, Walmart, Google, Panasonic and The Home Depot. These facilities employ approximately 25,000 people. With this milestone, Flirtey is outpacing the startup's larger competitors.

Routine drone delivery demonstrations are occurring several days a week at multiple times per day. Flirtey plans to ramp up flights and delivery demonstrations as this next phase of operations continues.

"These trials are the next milestone in bringing drone delivery to businesses in America, and consumers in Nevada will be among the first to have access to on-demand drone deliveries," said Flirtey Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny. "We look forward to expanding Flirtey drone delivery nationwide."

The Flirtey Portal, a sophisticated takeoff-and-landing platform that enables scalable operations and fits into one parking space, has been set up in the TRI Center in a designated area. Select businesses within the area will be part of these demonstration delivery trials.

"TRI Center is thrilled to be a part of this exciting exercise, while exploring expanded services within our campus," said Lance Gilman, TRI Center Co-Owner. "TRI Center strongly believes in the importance of introducing new technology that enhances our everyday lives."

TRI Center's massive industrial complex consists of a wide range of industrial, office and commercial businesses, spanning over 11 million square feet of property.

These drone delivery demonstrations are part of the next stage in Flirtey's program to roll out operations, surpassing some of its larger competitors in the drone delivery industry.

Following success in Nevada, Flirtey plans to scale drone delivery in 2020.

About Flirtey

Flirtey is the industry-leading independent drone delivery service, with a mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first ever FAA-approved drone delivery. In the years that followed, Flirtey has gone on to become the first unmanned aircraft system company to perform an autonomous drone delivery to a home, and to pioneer an AED drone delivery service in the U.S. Flirtey has worked alongside NASA, the City of Reno, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and various commercial partners to create the fastest, most efficient and customer-centric logistics technology in the world. Learn more at flirtey.com.

Flirtey Media Contact:

Daniela Urso

T: 646.261.4335

E: daniela.urso@flirtey.com

SOURCE Flirtey

Related Links

www.flirtey.com

