Flirtey to certify and expand production of the Flirtey Eagle drone delivery system

Flirtey, the pioneer and a leader in the commercial drone delivery industry, today announced that it has completed the technology to certify and expand U.S. production of its best-in-class drone delivery system for last-mile delivery.

The aircraft designer and manufacturer's technology includes the Flirtey Eagle, an advanced drone that conducts precision delivery to homes and businesses; the Flirtey Portal, a take-off and landing platform that conducts scalable operations from storefronts; and Flirtey's autonomous software platform that conducts autonomous flight operations. Flirtey's technology solves the last-mile delivery problem with faster, lower cost, and more convenient delivery, which takes vehicles off the roads, reduces CO2 emissions and increases the overall safety of the transport system. Flirtey's technology enables small and large businesses to operate their own logistics by providing store-to-door drone delivery to their customers, and Flirtey is now taking pre-orders.

"Flirtey is certifying and expanding U.S. production of delivery drones to meet growing demand. Flirtey's technology enables businesses to operate their own logistics by providing store-to-door drone delivery to customers. Businesses who use Flirtey's best-in-class technology for last-mile drone delivery become first-movers to unlock lower delivery costs and billions in potential new revenue. Flirtey is now taking pre-orders for drone delivery systems," said Flirtey Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny.

Flirtey's advanced technology development was led by the head of NASA's program to fly drones over people, and first unveiled at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Flirtey now has more than 1,000 patent claims across a portfolio of granted and provisional patents, and has conducted more than 6,000 flights to date. With a safety-first approach, the company implemented a parachute system that can safely deploy from the delivery altitude; the aircraft lowers packages on a tether, enabling safe and precise drone delivery to homes and businesses. This marks completion of the Flirtey Eagle drone delivery system for FAA Type Certification (the FAA is working with Flirtey and a select group of companies for Type Certification).

The Company previously raised approximately $15 million in its Series B Preferred Stock financing, which valued the company at approximately $100 million. Flirtey's Series B investors include Hancock Prospecting, Lowercase Capital, Woowa Brothers, Ace Investment Partners, Amity Ventures, Y Combinator, members of the Sierra Angels, former CEO of the Commonwealth Bank Ian Narev, former Australian Ambassador to the United States of America Joe Hockey and Melissa Babbage (a member of Flirtey's Board of Directors), and In-Q-Tel.

"In-Q-Tel scouts the global market for cutting-edge technologies that have the potential for both commercial success and high national security impact, and we're excited to be an investor in Flirtey, which has built best-in-class technology for last-mile drone delivery," said Andy Ku, Principal, In-Q-Tel.

Flirtey is focused on completing the FAA's certification process, scaling fast in New Zealand where the company's technology already has regulatory certification, and expanding U.S. production of delivery drones to meet growing demand.

Flirtey is an aerospace technology company and U.S. drone delivery manufacturer that sells full-stack drone delivery hardware and software systems. Flirtey is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first ever FAA-approved drone delivery. In the years that followed, Flirtey has gone on to become the first company to perform an autonomous drone delivery to a home, the first company to perform a commercial drone delivery, and the first company to pioneer AED drone delivery in the U.S. Flirtey has worked alongside NASA, the City of Reno, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and various commercial partners to create the best-in-class drone delivery system for last-mile delivery. Learn more at www.flirtey.com.

