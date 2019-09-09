Flirtey unveils the future of drone delivery with never-before-seen video and images of its latest industry-leading drone and technology with Senator Catherine Cortez Masto at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled to now reveal Flirtey's industry-leading technology to the world. We expect Flirtey's advanced drone delivery system will become the industry standard in America," said Matthew Sweeny, Flirtey Founder and CEO. "Flirtey's technology has unique capabilities unavailable from any other aircraft manufacturer to enable first-movers to capture market share in their industries. Flirtey's latest technology makes life-saving and commercial drone delivery to homes in the United States an imminent reality."

The Flirtey Eagle Enables Faster Delivery

Flirtey's system is designed to safely get packages to customers with the delivery goal of less than 10 minutes using drones.

Flirtey's Advanced Technology Enables Autonomy and Scalability

The aircraft designer and manufacturer unveiled the Flirtey Eagle, an advanced delivery drone; the Flirtey Portal, a sophisticated takeoff and landing platform that enables scalable store-to-door operations; and an autonomous software platform that enables drones to deliver safely to American homes. Among the principal notabilities of its advanced technology:

Flirtey's aircraft is designed to operate in 95% of wind and weather conditions, making it highly reliable for flight

"If it fits, it flies." The Flirtey Eagle is designed to fit 75% of packages that get delivered to its customers' homes during last-mile deliveries

The Flirtey Eagle safely and precisely delivers its contents by lowering a tether, while the drone is suspended in air, and once the package is delivered, it then retracts the tether

Flirtey's aircraft is controlled by its autonomous software platform, which has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for the first multi-drone delivery operation in the United States , enabling a single remote pilot to simultaneously oversee ten Flirtey drones

, enabling a single remote pilot to simultaneously oversee ten Flirtey drones Flirtey's Portal is a sophisticated takeoff and landing platform that fits into one parking space, making its infrastructure easily scalable to the company's partners for store-to-door delivery

Flirtey 's Technology is Designed for Safety

Flirtey's drone delivery technology has been developed from the ground up, originating from NASA's drone program. Flirtey Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny has brought together a team of aviation industry veterans from NASA, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and SpaceX, as well as military veterans from the army, navy, and air force. The Flirtey Eagle builds upon the advanced technologies developed for Flirtey's previous generation aircraft that conducted the first Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved drone delivery in the United States, which is going on display alongside the Wright Flyer in the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. Flirtey's goal is to not only meet, but to surpass the rigorous safety standards of the FAA. Flirtey's regulatory approvals include:

Approval to conduct multi-drone delivery operations, enabling a single remote pilot to simultaneously oversee ten Flirtey drones

Approval to conduct drone delivery flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), enabling Flirtey to conduct drone delivery operations with a pilot controlling the flights from a remote location

Approval to conduct drone delivery flights at night, making drone delivery accessible at any time

Flirtey's Market Outlook

Flirtey, a privately held company, is laser-focused on its mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. Flirtey's privacy-driven core values position the company as community friendly and as the leading independent alternative to its larger competitors. The company estimates that last mile drone delivery is over a $100 billion market globally with current technology. Autonomous drone delivery will reduce the cost of last mile delivery, which represents 53% of the total cost of delivery.

Along with improving lifestyles by delivering on-demand perishables and goods, Flirtey drones take delivery vehicles off the roads, greatly lessening CO2 emissions from our atmosphere and increasing the overall safety of the transport system. Flirtey and the City of Reno were selected into the FAA and Department of Transportation's highly competitive Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Integration Pilot Program (IPP), in which only ten locations in the U.S. were selected to participate. Within the IPP, Flirtey and the City of Reno have partnered with REMSA, local emergency medical services provider, to deliver AEDs to those in need. Flirtey's AED delivery technology has the potential to save 150,000 lives per year.

Based on demand from customers, Flirtey expects demand to outstrip supply initially. Flirtey's drone delivery system was designed from the outset to meet the anticipated high demand. Flirtey's aircraft is made in the U.S.A. Flirtey technology is protected by more than 25 patents issued and pending in the U.S. and worldwide.

Flirtey is on course to conduct drone deliveries to U.S. homes as early as 2019.

About Flirtey

Flirtey is the world's leading independent drone delivery service, with a mission to save lives and improve lifestyles by making delivery instant for everyone. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first ever FAA-approved drone delivery. In the years that followed, Flirtey has gone on to become the first unmanned aircraft system company to perform an autonomous drone delivery to a home; the first to launch a commercial drone delivery service; and the first to launch an AED drone delivery service in the U.S. Flirtey has worked alongside NASA, the City of Reno, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, emergency medical services provider REMSA, and various commercial partners to create the fastest, most efficient and customer-centric logistics service in the world. Learn more at flirtey.com .

Watch Video of Flirtey's New Technology: HERE

Download High-Res Images: HERE

Media Contact:

Daniela Urso

Flirtey

T: 646.261.4335

E: daniela.urso@flirtey.com

SOURCE Flirtey

Related Links

http://www.flirtey.com

