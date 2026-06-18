Flix North America Reveals Fastest-Growing Summer Routes for 2026

Shorter, regional trips dominate as consumers navigate a summer shaped by rising travel costs

DALLAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising travel costs are influencing how consumers plan their summer getaways, with many travelers opting for shorter regional trips that offer convenience and value closer to home.

Flix North America, parent company of FlixBus and Greyhound and the continent's largest intercity bus network, today announced its fastest-growing summer travel routes for 2026, highlighting where passenger demand is increasing most during the peak travel season.

Based on year-over-year passenger growth, the following routes are seeing the strongest increases in demand across FlixBus and Greyhound this summer:

Top 10 Fastest-Growing Summer Travel Routes for 2026

Boston, MA – New York, NY New York, NY – Philadelphia, PA Las Vegas, NV – Los Angeles, CA Banff, AB – Calgary, AB Seattle, WA – Vancouver, BC New York, NY – Washington, D.C. Calgary, AB – Edmonton, AB Atlantic City, NJ – New York, NY Baltimore, MD – New York, NY London, ON – Toronto, ON

"What we're seeing is that travelers aren't giving up on summer travel; they're becoming more selective about how they spend their money," said Karina Frayter, Head of Communications at Flix North America. "The routes seeing the strongest growth are regional corridors where bus travel offers a compelling combination of affordability, convenience and reliability. Whether it's a weekend getaway, visiting friends and family, or attending a major event, travelers are increasingly choosing transportation options that help them maximize their budgets."

Regional Travel Drives Demand

With most of the fastest-growing routes connecting destinations within a few hours of one another, the rankings point to continued strength in regional travel. These routes offer travelers an opportunity to reach major cities, leisure destinations, and cultural attractions without the added costs associated with driving or flying.

The Northeast emerged as the strongest-performing region in the rankings, accounting for four of the top ten routes. Several routes connect major metropolitan areas where travelers benefit from direct city-center-to-city-center service, avoiding parking costs, traffic congestion and airport-related expenses.

The rankings also highlight continued interest in popular leisure destinations. Routes serving Banff, Vancouver, Las Vegas, and Atlantic City all posted strong passenger growth, reflecting demand for outdoor recreation, entertainment and weekend travel experiences. Cross-border travel remains another area of strength, with both Seattle–Vancouver and London–Toronto ranking among the fastest-growing routes this summer.

Several destinations served by the top-performing routes are also expected to experience elevated visitor activity this summer due to major sporting events like the World Cup, festivals, and celebrations tied to America's 250th anniversary.

The Flix NA route rankings align with broader travel trends. Deloitte's 2026 Summer Travel Survey found vacation intent at a six-year low, while a separate LendingTree survey found that 75% of Americans expect fuel prices and airfare costs to influence their travel plans this summer. As travelers look for ways to stretch their budgets, affordable transportation options are becoming increasingly important.

Bus Travel on the Rise

The summer travel season reflects a broader trend underway across North America. Throughout 2026, Flix North America has continued to see growing demand across both leisure and everyday travel routes as consumers prioritize affordability and reliability.

To meet that demand, Flix North America has continued expanding service across its FlixBus and Greyhound network, which now connects more than 1,800 destinations throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. By adding new routes and increasing connectivity between major cities and underserved communities, the company continues to provide travelers with more transportation options where and when they need them most.

About Flix North America Inc.:

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc., and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across five continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options more than 1,800 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room.

SOURCE Flix North America Inc.