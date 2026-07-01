World Cup Drives Surge in Intercity Bus Travel Across Host Cities

+++ New data from Flix North America shows highest passenger levels since January 2025 across key World Cup markets including New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Kansas City

DALLAS, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Cup is driving a major surge in demand for intercity bus travel in several U.S. host city markets as fans seek affordable ways to follow the tournament across multiple destinations.

New data from Flix North America, parent company of FlixBus and Greyhound, shows passenger volumes in New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Kansas City recently reached their highest levels since January 2025.

The strongest growth is occurring on routes connecting host cities, particularly across the Northeast, where travelers can attend matches in multiple destinations without the higher cost and the hassle of flying or driving.

As airfare, gas prices, and other travel costs remain elevated, more fans are choosing intercity bus service to get to matches, fan events, and host cities throughout the tournament.

World Cup Travel Snapshot:

Routes from New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Kansas City all recorded their highest passenger volume levels since January 2025, with the New York/New Jersey market seeing the largest increase among host city regions.

Domestic travelers account for the vast majority of World Cup-period bookings across the network.

Outside North America, travelers from the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil, Spain and Italy represent the largest international groups booking travel to World Cup host cities.

The New York City–Boston corridor is the most-booked World Cup route across the FlixBus and Greyhound network.

Many travelers are combining multiple host cities into a single trip, driving increased demand on regional routes throughout the tournament.

"The World Cup is creating a huge moment for travel across the continent, but affordability remains a major consideration for many fans," said Karina Frayter, head of communications at Flix North America. "We're seeing travelers increasingly prioritize options that offer both value and convenience, helping drive record demand for FlixBus and Greyhound service in several host city markets across our network."

The trend reflects broader changes in travel behavior in North America beyond the tournament, with demand for intercity bus travel steadily growing over the past year.

FlixBus and Greyhound together connect more than 1,800 destinations across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, including service to every World Cup host city.

About Flix North America Inc.:

Flix North America Inc., the parent company of FlixBus Inc., and Greyhound Lines, Inc., is a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation in North America. We're a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus and train services in more than 40 countries across five continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted partners, offer the most extensive coast-to-coast network of intercity bus routes, providing travelers with affordable and sustainable transportation options more than 1,800 destinations in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. More than 12 million passengers ride with us each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room.

SOURCE Flix North America Inc.