Flix North America Earns Seven 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

Employee feedback recognizes a culture built on innovation, supportive leadership, flexibility, appreciation, purpose, and opportunities for professional growth.

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flix North America, parent company of FlixBus and Greyhound and the continent's largest intercity bus service, today announced it has earned seven 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards, recognizing the strengths employees value most about the company's workplace experience.

Based entirely on confidential feedback from employees across FlixBus and Greyhound, Flix North America was recognized in the following categories:

Technology Industry: Creating an engaging workplace within the technology sector.

Creating an engaging workplace within the technology sector. Leadership: Leaders who communicate, support employees, and inspire confidence.

Leaders who communicate, support employees, and inspire confidence. Innovation: Encouraging new ideas and continuous improvement.

Encouraging new ideas and continuous improvement. Work-Life Flexibility: Supporting flexibility and work-life balance.

Supporting flexibility and work-life balance. Purpose & Values: A workplace where employees feel connected to the company's mission and values.

A workplace where employees feel connected to the company's mission and values. Professional Development: Supporting employee learning, growth, and career development.

Supporting employee learning, growth, and career development. Employee Appreciation: Recognizing and valuing employee contributions.

"Our people are the driving force behind everything we do, and creating an environment where they can thrive is fundamental to our success," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America. "Because this recognition is based on employee feedback, it is especially meaningful. It reflects the culture we're continuing to build every day — one where employees are empowered to innovate, grow their careers with purpose, collaborate across teams, and make a meaningful contribution to our mission of enabling affordable intercity travel for all."

"As a technology-driven transportation company, our success depends on attracting and developing talented people who feel empowered to bring their best ideas forward as we're reimagining the future of mobility," said Swetha Nair, head of people at Flix North America. "I'm pleased to see that our employees describe Flix culture as collaborative, innovative, and fast-moving, and that they feel appreciated, engaged, and supported both professionally and personally. We will continue listening to our team's feedback and strengthening the experience we create together across our entire organization."

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture based on results from Energage LLC's research-backed, confidential employee engagement survey. The Employee Appreciation award is done in partnership with Bucketlist, a workplace rewards and recognition platform.

About Flix North America Inc.:

Flix North America Inc. is the parent company of FlixBus Inc., FlixBus Canada, and Greyhound Lines, Inc., and a leading provider of long-distance bus transportation across North America. It is a subsidiary of Germany-based Flix SE, a global travel technology company operating bus service in more than 40 countries across five continents. Greyhound and FlixBus, together with their trusted local operating partners, offer the most extensive intercity bus network in the region, serving over 1,800 destinations across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and millions of riders each year. Our mission is to keep communities connected and help drive affordable, reliable, and sustainable travel for everyone. For more information, please visit our website and press room.

About Energage:

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Flix North America Inc.