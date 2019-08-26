FlixLatino app adds FlixKids dedicated to the children

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FlixLatino, the SVOD digital platform owned by SOMOS Next, added a new section to its movies, series and documentaries service, FlixKids. This add on is aimed to safely entertain children who are 0 to 5 years old. This relevant, educational and entertaining content for children, makes FlixLatino a service that expands its appeal to the Latino family, allowing the SVOD service subscription to now serve a public with high use of mobile entertainment.

Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next, a company that owns FlixLatino, said: "With FlixKids, we have taken a very important step to add value to FlixLatino and extend its target market, especially by entertaining the children in a safe and educational way with a wide and varied catalog of first-class animation. The addition of this service will bring significant growth in the subscriber volume, more traffic and visits to the application and our website and will make FlixLatino a brand and service of greater relevance for the Latino market."

At this time, many parents question the free digital entertainment that their children can access today. It is understandable since many websites offer unrestricted content that is not the most suitable for children of vulnerable ages. Smartphones and tablets, widely used by parents, have access to online entertainment that most of the times does fulfill a safety parameters for the children. FlixKids offers families the necessary tools to create an appropriate online environment for young and preschoolers.

The programing selection offers the best of international animation, evaluated by third parties in terms of the values promoted and their entertainment capacity. FlixKids on FlixLatino does not affect the price of the subscription.

About SOMOS Next: SOMOS Next LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of SOMOTV LLC, focused on the development and commercialization of audiovisual Spanish content in the online environment through all currently available windows. Its lineup includes a robust film library together with dynamic children programs among other genres. Its distribution is directed through the premium digital distributors taking advantage of their applications and other technologies, with access to platforms, mobile or fixed electronic devices.

