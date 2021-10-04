FlixLatino App Now Available On Xfinity X1 And Xfinity Flex

FlixLatino was launched in 2015 and has grown continuously since, more than doubling its subscriber base in 2020, due to its high-quality content offering, affordable price, and the increasing popularity of streaming services and at home entertainment consumption. The service has an extensive offering of Spanish-language contemporary films (all theatrical releases), series, documentaries, animation and other genres all in HD. This content library, which is continuously expanded and updated, will be available to X1 and Flex customers for $2.99/month, conveniently organized and accessible simply by saying "FlixLatino" into the bilingual Xfinity X1 Voice Remote.

FlixLatino offers more than 1000 hours of continuously updated programming, with award-winning movies and stars that have catapulted the Spanish film industry's overall visibility and crossover into Hollywood. In addition to films, FlixLatino's On Demand platform allows for a variety of content options, including a selection of series, comedies, documentaries and other genres. Curated by its own content acquisition staff, the service monitors current and upcoming productions, enabling its subscribers to enjoy the latest hits from all Spanish-speaking countries. FlixLatino offers regular premieres and curates content based on subscribers' preferences and recommendations.

"We are extremely satisfied with the launch of FlixLatino on the Xfinity X1 and Flex. We could not be happier, as we strengthen our relationship with such an important partner," stated Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next. "We believe that FlixLatino will be a key part of the efforts to provide Latinos, an important segment of the US audience, with the best entertainment in their own language and in the variety of platforms that the market demands today. We make an effort to find and aggregate the best content, and nothing is more satisfying than facilitating its discovery and enjoyment for our audiences."

Xfinity delivers all the best entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices and through its leading Xfinity Internet service. X1 provides the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform with thousands of choices – aggregating live TV, On Demand, and all the best apps. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to customers who prefer a streaming experience, with all the favorite video and music apps, as well as the ability to manage Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services – all controllable with the Emmy award-winning bilingual Xfinity Voice Remote.

For more information on FlixLatino, please visit www.flixlatino.com

About FlixLatino: FlixLatino is an SVOD service owned by SOMOS Next. It is geared towards the US Hispanic population, offering a curated selection of movies, series, documentaries and other genres in Spanish. FlixLatino's film catalog consists of contemporary theatrical releases from Latin America and Spain and its content reflects the best in contemporary audiovisual productions. The service continuously adds new content to cater to subscriber's demands, including weekly premieres. Consumers will enjoy a world of Spanish-language entertainment at their fingertips and can sign up here. www.flixlatino.com

CONTACT: Lucia Pineda, [email protected]

SOURCE SOMOS Next