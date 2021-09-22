FLO | AddÉnergie passes milestone of 50,000 EV charging stations sold, including 1,000 fast chargers

FLO | AddEnergie: We have sold more than 50,000 EV chargers. Tweet this

"This is also an opportunity for us to thank our customers, especially Hydro-Québec which, along with the Circuit électrique, has deployed thousands of our charging stations in Quebec alone," added Tremblay. "When we first started and the market was in its infancy, we set out to build a vertically integrated company that would let us manage all facets of the EV charging experience so that we could quickly react and innovate to meet the needs of our customers and, ultimately, the EV driver. 50,000 charging stations later, I'm confident that we chose the right approach, and I cannot wait to see how quickly we can reach 100,000 stations."

Looking to the future

This significant milestone in its development provides FLO | AddÉnergie with a timely opportunity to launch a brand-new corporate video outlining the company's vision for its evolution.

"Although the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, the EV charging industry is still in its early stages. As we increase our production rate, we have a duty to keep making new and innovative strides. The video unveiled today presents our ambition to continue to enhance the EV charging experience by offering FLO users the same reliability, innovation and convenience EV users have come to associate with the FLO | AddEnergie brand. More than ever, the future of EV charging and of our company is bright and exciting – and we are keen to seize the moment and continue to lead the way," concluded Louis Tremblay.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a major provider of smart charging software and equipment. Every month, FLO enables hundreds of thousands charging events thanks to over 50,000 high-quality stations deployed on public networks, commercial and residential installations. FLO's headquarters and network operations centre are based in Quebec City, and its assembly plant is located in Shawinigan (Quebec). The company also has an office in Montreal and regional teams located in Ontario, British Columbia, California, New York, and Texas. For more information, visit flo.com.

