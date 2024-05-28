Project will expand fast, reliable charging to rural cities and towns providing much-needed fast charging access

QUEBEC CITY, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, will supply 41 FLO 100kW SmartDC fast chargers to Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) on behalf of local Co-ops in the Co-operative Retailing System. The chargers will be installed at 23 locations across British Columbia and will establish a highway charging corridor, deploying fast charging across the province.

FLO and FCL Forge Fast Charging Travel Corridor Across British Columbia (CNW Group/FLO)

The FLO chargers will be installed at Co-op retail locations beginning this summer. Once fully deployed, the chargers will expand fast charging at both urban and rural sites enabling increased access to fast charging throughout the province and helping support B.C.'s emissions reductions goals.

FCL is a diverse business operating in the agriculture, food, energy and home and building sectors. Based in Saskatoon, Sask., FCL is owned by independent retail co-operatives from across Western Canada that are committed to being locally invested, community minded and providing lifetime membership benefits.

"Fast chargers are not just dots on the map, they are much-needed opportunities to keep EV drivers on the road," said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. "FLO's project with FCL will expand access to fast, reliable charging throughout British Columbia – particularly in rural cities and towns -- as the province moves toward 100% zero emissions vehicles by 2035."

In addition to providing DC fast chargers, software, network operations services and the FLO Performance warranty program, FLO will also coordinate site construction, installation and maintenance. The FLO Performance warranty program provides subscribers with peace of mind by guaranteeing that charging ports covered by the warranty will achieve 98% uptime and by offering warranty holders a 50% refund of the applicable annual warranty fee if station uptime falls short of that threshold. This complete service plan also includes proactive station monitoring and a priority service response time of one business day for all eligible service issues.

FLO's fast chargers are designed to withstand the harshest conditions and can help drivers charge up fast when on a long trip or top off while making a quick stop.

For more on FLO's products and mission, visit flo.com.

FLO® and FLO SmartDCTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

SOURCE FLO