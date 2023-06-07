FLO and Nissan Canada Announce New Initiatives to Boost EV Adoption

  • FLO HomeTM charging units to be available for purchase at Nissan dealer locations
  • $150 charging credit for customers purchasing a new Nissan Leaf or ARIYA with a Nissan EV Care protection package

QUEBEC CITY, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO®, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, and Nissan Canada are making EV charging more convenient with two initiatives -- complimentary FLO charging credits and greater access to FLO's residential EV chargers across Canada for new car buyers.

FLO Home (CNW Group/FLO)
The programs will give $150 worth of charging credits to Nissan Canada customers who purchase or lease a new Nissan EV along with the Nissan EV Care protection package. Additionally, Canadian drivers can now purchase FLO Home chargers at Nissan dealerships nationwide.

"With more EVs on North America's roads than ever before, FLO provides drivers with accessible, safe, and reliable EV chargers – at home or on the go. We welcome new Nissan drivers to the FLO network, which proudly boasts a 98% network uptime," said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. "These new initiatives with Nissan are only the beginning of our joint commitment to accelerating EV adoption in North America, and we look forward to growing this relationship." 

FLO provides EV drivers with a seamless network of easy-to-use EV charging stations and a complete portfolio of dependable charging solutions. Nissan drivers will have access to the FLO EV Charging Network, providing access to charge their EV at FLO Level 2 & DC fast chargers located coast-to-coast across Canada and the U.S.

"As we broaden our electric vehicles offering, we are excited to collaborate with FLO to bring charging even closer to our customers," said Ben Lee, President of Nissan Canada Extended Services Inc. (NCESI). "We're thrilled to provide $150 in charging credits to new Nissan EV drivers with their Nissan EV Care protection package. Additionally, Nissan customers will be able to purchase the FLO Home charger directly from Nissan Canada dealerships."

Nissan Canada has selected the FLO Home charger as the home charging unit offered at its dealerships. Engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, the 100% aluminum, waterproof, impact and corrosion-resistant enclosure is built to last. The ENERGY STAR certified home charger matches most maximum EV power acceptance rates to charge most vehicles in 6-8 hours, allowing drivers to power up overnight. The X5 model offers sophisticated smart charging, enabling the customer to schedule specific charging times, limit power during peak periods, track usage, and configure settings from their iOS or Android device.

For more information on FLO's collaborations and partnerships with automakers, visit flo.com. To learn more about how FLO calculates uptime, visit: 98% Uptime.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com

FLO® and FLO HomeTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc.

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 311 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 209 independent Nissan dealerships, and 38 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca.

SOURCE FLO

