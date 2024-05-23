Charges most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes with up to 320 kW

Designed to meet both NEVI and Buy America Act requirements

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and smart charging solutions provider, announced that the first of its groundbreaking FLO Ultra DC fast chargers officially came off the assembly line at its facility in Auburn Hills, Mich. This milestone marks a significant step in FLO's continued commitment to deploying fast-charging EV infrastructure across the United States and Canada.

FLO Ultra (CNW Group/FLO) FLO Assembles First FLO Ultra Charging Stations in Michigan (CNW Group/FLO)

"With 42% of users accessing DC fast chargers at least once a month and 60% depending on them for longer, multi-city trips, it's evident that fast charging options are vital to supporting the electric transition," said Louis Tremblay, FLO president and CEO. "At FLO, we're committed to meeting this critical need by providing robust, reliable fast charging solutions like the FLO Ultra charger. Our mission is to ensure that drivers have the power they need, whenever and wherever they need it, to confidently drive an EV."

The FLO Ultra charger can charge most EVs to 80% in just 15 minutes using a dual-port 320kW power configuration, reinforcing FLO's promise to deliver the ultimate fast charging experience. Designed to comply with the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program's (NEVI) standards and the Buy America Act, these chargers support federal initiatives to build a cohesive, nationwide network of EV charging stations, which aims to mitigate range anxiety and boost public confidence in EVs.

"The FLO Ultra charger is set to redefine what drivers expect from public charging stations with powerful charging and versatile design," added Martine St-Onge, FLO Chief Manufacturing Operations Officer. "As we ramp up production, we look forward to making it more accessible to own and drive EVs by bringing our FLO Ultra charger to more locations across North America."

The FLO Ultra charger features the new FLO motorized cable management system. The EZLift system is designed to keep cables off the ground and provide extended reach allowing the cable to reach EVs regardless of vehicle port placement. Most importantly, the motorized system makes the cables feel lighter and easier to maneuver, reducing strain on users.

This production launch follows a series of rigorous tests ensuring each charger meets FLO's high standards of durability and reliability -- including 98% uptime. As more FLO Ultra chargers come off the line, they are set to become a familiar sight at public charging stations, offering a quick, easy, and efficient charging solution for EV drivers on the go.

"Today, we celebrate not just the technological innovation that FLO Ultra chargers represent, but also the hard work and dedication of our team here in Michigan," concluded St-Onge.

