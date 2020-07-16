Flo by Moen and Yonomi Announce a New Partnership to Provide Device Installation Verification for Insurers

LOS ANGELES and AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo by Moen, the leaders in smart home water security, and Yonomi, the simple smart home integration platform, announced today a new partnership to accelerate innovation in the insurance industry. The new partnership lowers the barrier of entry for insurance carriers seeking to leverage the smart home by simplifying the smart device installation and verification process for both the consumer and the insurer. Powered by the Yonomi Platform, which supports over 1 million users globally, Yonomi will automatically show participating carriers if a device within the Flo by Moen ™ Smart Water Security System is installed and active in the consumer's home.

The Flo by Moen Smart Water Security System, comprised of the Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector and the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, offers peace of mind and puts users in control over their water supply system to help detect and prevent leaks, as well as monitor water usage, all from the convenience of their smartphone.

"Flo by Moen helps to protect homeowners from devastating water damage and costly leaks, greatly reducing their risk profile to insurers. By partnering with Yonomi, we're able to provide property insurers with the real-time smart home telematics data they need to pass along discounts and incentives to their customers," said Paul Vacquier, vice president of corporate operations at Flo by Moen.

Smart home devices provide capabilities that have the power to transform the insurance industry. The challenge for insurers today is verifying the installation and ongoing operation of these devices. A further hurdle is that device identification, installation, and verification is an unstandardized process among the various smart device product manufacturers. With the Yonomi platform, data points verifying a device's installation are readily surfaced, enabling insurers to provide value through services and discounts with more assurance. From water shut-off, leak detection, smoke detectors, and more, simply knowing that these devices are on and working can help to reduce costs for both insurers and their policyholders.

In fact, LexisNexis Risk Solutions conducted a study on Flo by Moen and found that using the leak detection system reduced water claims events by 96 percent and reduced the severity of the claim by 72 percent one year after device installation.

"Through our platform, insurers will now have the power to correlate claims and losses with actual smart home device usage," commented Kent Dickson, CEO of Yonomi. "Beginning first with the Flo by Moen Smart Water Security System, and expanding to more devices like motion sensors, smoke detectors, thermostats, and much more, our aggregation platform makes device verification easy."

With smart home products, carriers will be able to adjust risk rates and customer profiles according to device availability in the home. Smart home devices have opened the door to insurers for new engagement models, whether that's discounts on services, rebates on products, or renewal incentives. Now through this new partnership, insurers can gain new insights about how these programs are performing.

For additional information on Flo by Moen, visit moen.com/flo or meetflo.com.

For additional information on Yonomi, visit yonomi.co.

ABOUT YONOMI

Yonomi is the simple smart home integration platform. We make it easy for innovators to build great apps and devices that connect with the smart home. The Yonomi Platform simplifies interoperability throughout the connected home ecosystem. From cloud connectivity for consumer products to powering hundreds of third-party device integrations, Yonomi enables its customers to engage consumers with unique branded experiences in homes across the globe. Visit http://www.yonomi.co to learn more.

ABOUT FLO BY MOEN ™

Flo by Moen ™ is the industry-leading Smart Home Water Security System with a suite of products that work together or independently to protect your home from water damage and leaks, 24/7. From the Smart Water Detector that monitors drain-side and weather-related issues, to the Smart Water Shutoff that monitors the vulnerabilities on the supply-side, Flo by Moen's products are designed to be customizable for all homes. Thus far, the Flo by Moen community has saved 23,395,795 million gallons of water and counting. To learn more, visit www.meetflo.com or moen.com/flo. Find Flo by Moen on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

