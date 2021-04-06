Flo Designs Innovative Financing Solutions for Growing Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo is a new financing solution for emerging companies, offering fast, flexible, and cost-effective financing solutions for growing businesses. Young companies need money available to take advantage of circumstances when they arise. Perhaps the moment offers an irresistible new hire or a chance at a big project or a better location—if you can't say "yes," you may lose that opportunity.

Flo is different—they know entrepreneurs want to devote their energy to nurturing the company's success, not spend time finding capital for the next phase of growth. But they don't want to dilute the equity they have worked so hard to build in exchange for reaching the next level. Flo offers your business a way to obtain the financing you need with or without collateral, and often at single digit rates.

In addition to finding our customers the best rates for the financing vehicle they choose, Flo leverages our relationships with lenders so that we can move quickly, providing our entrepreneurial clients with the ability to stay focused on their business. We can often generate a decision or term sheet within just 1-2 business days, and close on your funds within a week.

Ryan Ridgway, Co-Founder, created Flo with the stated goal of combining agility with ethics, saying, "We only prosper when our customers do. We want to partner with the companies we serve, not take advantage of them. Luckily, it turns out that ethics is profitable."

Flo offers an array of financing options for growing companies. Solutions include credit lines, term loans, invoice financing, equipment, and construction financing, either collateralized, supported by accounts receivable, or on other terms. Flo's consultants can help the entrepreneur choose the best option for their needs at each stage of the journey. Our team understands the cash flow cycles and accounts receivable issues that challenge even the most successful growth journey.

Flo supports growing companies in the manufacturing, tech, consumer goods, transportation, and construction industries by providing the short or longer-term financing help that expanding firms need to keep the momentum going.

Flo is committed to inclusivity, providing capital and credit to all businesses, including those owned by women, minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community. We believe that for anyone to thrive, everyone must thrive.

