Flo Health's App Wins Google Play "Best of 2025" Award for Best for Watches in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo Health, the company behind the globally trusted Flo App and the #1 women's health app worldwide , today announced that Flo Period & Pregnancy Tracker has been honored with a Google Play Best of 2025 Award, earning recognition in the Best for Watches category across Hong Kong (HK), Taiwan (TW), and Macau (MO). The award reflects Flo Health's continued commitment to delivering high-quality, science-backed health technology experiences across mobile and wearable devices.

The accolade was presented as part of Google Play's annual "Best of" program, which highlights standout apps and games that push boundaries, innovate in product experience, and consistently support users with reliable, high-quality updates.

According to Google Play's Best of 2025 team, this year's awards celebrate developers "who push boundaries and expectations, and who continue to support their users through regular, high-quality updates and engagement moments." The recognition underscores Flo Health's leadership in women's health technology and its ongoing investment in building an accessible, trusted platform for cycle tracking, fertility awareness, pregnancy support, and menopause.

"We are honored that the Flo App has been recognized by Google Play as a Best of 2025 winner," said Roman Bugaev, Chief Technology Officer of Flo Health . "Our mission has always been to help women and people who menstruate better understand their bodies through evidence-based insights and thoughtful product design. Being recognized across multiple markets for our wearable experience reflects our team's dedication to building intuitive tools that meet users wherever they are—on their phones, on their watches, and across the evolving ecosystem of personal devices."

The Flo App's wearable experience, available on compatible Google Wear OS devices, empowers users with at-a-glance cycle updates, symptom logging, reminders, and health insights—designed to fit seamlessly into daily routines. The product team continues to evolve the watch's capabilities with new features and improved usability, informed by user feedback and clinical guidance.

Flo Health is the #1 Health and Fitness app worldwide and the #1 OB-GYN-recommended platform for period and cycle tracking. In 2024, Flo became the first European femtech unicorn following an investment from General Atlantic and now supports 77 million monthly active users (MAUs) worldwide. Powered by a network of over 100+ medical experts, Flo guides women through every stage of their health journey – from menstruation to conception, pregnancy, and menopause – offering curated cycle and ovulation tracking, personalized health insights, daily educational content, and a private community for users to share questions or concerns. Through its Pass it on Project, Flo has donated 28M Flo Premium subscriptions to improve health literacy to women in need, aiming to reach up to one billion. A leader in privacy and security, Flo Health's Anonymous Mode feature was recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions 2023 and also named a finalist for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards as part of the company's commitment to privacy.

