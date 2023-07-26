FLO Launches New Locked-Screen Charging Status Mobile App Feature; Continues to See High Approval Ratings from Consumers

Mobile app helps EV drivers access almost 75,000 public charging locations available across North America, and manages at-home charging stations 

QUEBEC CITY, QC and AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, recently launched a user-friendly and convenient new feature on its highly-rated FLO mobile app for iOS users. A unique feature now allows users to view their charging session on their phone's lock screen without having to unlock the phone or open an app.   The feature works with both public and home charging stations on the FLO network and major roaming partners.

FLO's new locked-screen charging status mobile app feature allows users to view their charging session on their phone’s lock screen without having to unlock the phone or open an app. (CNW Group/FLO)
"EV drivers charging their vehicle at a public or home FLO station and major roaming partners now only need to glance at their phone's lock screen to know the status of their charging session," said Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer. "This unique feature is just the latest step by FLO to deliver the best charging experience for all EV drivers."

Additionally, since its launch, FLO's app has consistently scored high with customers and now boasts an average 4.7-star rating on the Apple App Store in both the U.S. and Canada, making it one of the best-rated EV charging applications.

"Viewing where charging stations are located at a glance and quickly identifying if they are being used are critical steps in the EV charging experience. This is why FLO offers its EV charging network in the palm of a user's hand and on the go," said Yang. 

FLO's app, which is available for both iOS and Android users, helps consumers locate FLO network charging stations, see real-time availability of network chargers, and manage their FLO HomeTM  X5 charging stations. Thanks to FLO's roaming agreements, EV drivers can access almost 75,000 public stations with their FLO account. In-car app display is enabled via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Notable app features include:

  • View the entire FLO network, and partner networks, to see real-time status of available EV charger location
  • Find nearby public stations, filter stations by charging speed, fee or plug type.
  • Track the EV charging progress with status messages, including initiated, in progress, completed, kWh added, and vehicle battery percentage level.
  • Manage a FLO HomeTM X5 charging station and set a charging schedule and duration of charge. Users can also restrict usage, see their charging history, check charging speeds, and more.

For more information on the FLO mobile app and the FLO network, visit: www.flo.com

About FLO
FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 95,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

FLO® and FLO HomeTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc. 

SOURCE FLO

