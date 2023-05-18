FLO Maintains 99% Uptime at NYC Chargers During First 18 Months

NYC DOT Releases Evaluation of New York City Curbside Charger Deployment showing high utilization and high reliability of FLO curbside chargers

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - A newly released evaluation report on the NYC DOT Curbside Level 2 EV Charging Pilot Program shows FLO curbside chargers maintained an uptime of more than 99% during the first 18 months of the program. The pilot program was launched by the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT), Consolidated Edison (Con Ed) and  FLO®, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and smart charging solutions provider, in June 2021, and includes 100 public FLO curbside Level 2 charging stations located across all five boroughs.

FLO Maintains 99% Uptime at NYC Chargers During First 18 Months (CNW Group/FLO)
During the evaluation period, nearly 50,000 charging sessions were initiated by 7,200 unique users. Overall utilization of the system, or the percentage of time the chargers were connected to a vehicle, reached 34% in December 2022. The efficiency rate of the system – the percentage of time that vehicles were actively charging while plugged in – was 81%. FLO maintained an uptime of over 99% on its network of chargers across the city.

"With an operational uptime of more than 99% and a presence in all five boroughs, these curbside chargers are available when and where NYC EV drivers need them," said Louis Tremblaypresident and CEO of FLO. "FLO is proud that our curbside chargers are bringing access to EV charging to more and more drivers and we look forward to advancing our work with our partners at the NYC DOT and Con Edison as New York City's transition to a cleaner transportation future continues."

EV adoption in New York City has grown rapidly in recent years. The New York City DOT has set ambitious targets for vehicle electrification to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2030, the city will need over 40,000 publicly accessible Level 2 chargers to meet the projected demand of the nearly 400,000 EVs expected to be registered in the city.

The report will provide one of the first comprehensive evaluations of a curbside Level 2 EV charging program in the world. By benchmarking the usage patterns and performance of the FLO chargers deployed for the program, this evaluation provides valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders in major cities looking to deploy curbside chargers.

To learn more about how FLO calculates uptime, visit: 98% Uptime | FLO 

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

FLO® is a registered trademark of Services FLO Inc.

SOURCE FLO

