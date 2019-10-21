Flo Rida, Wayne Brady, Jeannie Mai, and Natalia & Esther Join Houston's Premier Roster at Altus Foundation's Houston Gala on December 7

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Altus Foundation is pleased to announce rapper, singer and songwriter Flo Rida; actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady; TV personality, talk show host and stylist Jeannie Mai; and dynamic DJ duo Natalia & Esther as part of the incredible entertainment lineup for 2019's Houston Gala, the city's largest and most exclusive gala on Dec. 7, 2019. The extravagant evening will raise funds for the Houston community and beyond. In addition to stunning performances and entertainment, the night will include a world-class gourmet dinner, live and silent auctions featuring rare and luxurious items, a raffle for a brand new 2019 Ferrari Portofino, a packed dance floor, flowing champagne and top-shelf spirits, and more. The evening will also honor the journey of an amazing 11-year-old girl whose life has been directly impacted by the Altus Foundation.

Houston Gala entertainment includes Jeannie Mai, Wayne Brady, Natalia & Esther, Flo Rida

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Flo Rida will bring the house down with a dynamite performance of his chart-topping hits. A dynamic duo of daytime Emmy-award winners will emcee the event: Jeannie Mai, host of 'The Real' and 'Hello Hunnay' along with comedic improv master and former game show host of 'Let's Make a Deal,' Wayne Brady. Magnetic DJ duo, Natalia & Esther, known for their unique blend of live violin and electronic music are guaranteed to keep the dance floor packed well into the morning hours. Other notable attendees include Chester Pitts, ZT Corporate Board Member and Former NFL lineman; Sylvester Turner, City of Houston Mayor; Taseer Badar, ZT Corporate, Chairman & CEO; 50 Cent, Grammy-award winning rapper, and more.

"This year's lavish gala will be the hallmark of 2019 and an evening that guests will remember for a lifetime. It has the power to reshape and enhance the Houston community and beyond," said Badar. "With the goal to raise funds towards providing diversified assistance to people in need, the Houston Gala takes us to the summits of the city by coupling luxury and entertainment with its philanthropic efforts."

This ultra-lux black-tie event will take place on the red carpet of Hilton Americas Hotel in downtown Houston on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets start at $1,000; tables start at $10,000. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Purchase tickets at www.houstongala.com or email info@altusfoundation.com for inquiries.

A video with more information on the event can be viewed clicking here .

The 2018 Houston Gala broke records and raised more than $1 million and hosted more than 1,500 guests. Notable guests included: Tyra Banks, supermodel, mogul and media maven, who served as emcee; Patrick Reed, 2018 Masters Champion; Miguel Montero, Chicago Cubs World Series Champion; 2016 "Spy" actress Nargis Fakhri; Former Houston Texans: Chester Pitts, Andre Johnson, Travis Johnson, Wade Smith, and Kevin Walter; Houston Texan, Brennan Scarlett; Former Houston Rocket, Carl Landry; Dominque Sachse, evening news anchor at Houston KPRC 2 News; and Jennifer Reyna, traffic reporter at Houston KPRC 2 News, along with many more.

Last year's gala attendees watched the breathtaking story of Gerardo Limon, who was shot during a robbery and left paralyzed from the waist down due to the injury.

With the Foundation's assistance, Limon received the surgery and medical care he needed to become mobile after he was left paralyzed. Limon surprised guests when arose from his wheelchair only months after his surgery, walked on stage, got down on one knee, and proposed to his girlfriend, who had been by his side since the tragic incident. The ring was provided by Houston-based Ila Sodhani of Ila Jeweler, who gifted Limon with a beautiful, one-of-a-kind diamond ring so he could make his dreams come true of proposing to his girlfriend on bended-knee. There was not a dry eye in the room following this stunning display of generosity from the Foundation and thankfulness from the Limon family.

About the Altus Foundation

The Altus Foundation aims to provide access to assistance to families in need. We begin with an inspiration to give back. We host several philanthropic events each year including drives and health fairs, just to name a few. In conjunction with impactful events like our annual Houston Gala and healthcare and business professionals who support our cause, we are able to offer impactful opportunities and programs to the new generation as well as the community at large. We hope to continue empowering others to learn more about our mission to further impact current and future generations. For more information on the Altus Foundation, visit: www.altusfoundation.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Dawe, Love Advertising

megan.dawe@loveadv.com

713-552-1055

Related Images

houston-gala-entertainment.jpg

Houston Gala entertainment

Houston Gala entertainment includes Jeannie Mai, Wayne Brady, Natalia & Esther, Flo Rida

SOURCE Altus Foundation

Related Links

http://www.altusfoundation.com

