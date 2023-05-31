FLO to Showcase New Fast Charging Technology at EVS36

News provided by

FLO

31 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

FLO to hold product demos and participate in technology session during show

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, will showcase its latest charging technology at the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS36) being held June 11-14 in Sacramento, Calif.

Continue Reading
FLO Ultra fast charger (CNW Group/FLO)
FLO Ultra fast charger (CNW Group/FLO)

FLO will demonstrate the FLO UltraTM  fast charger which can charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes* and is built to meet both NEVI and Buy America Act requirements. The 320 kW dual-port ultra-fast charger is designed to maximize energy delivery with future-proof performance and smart design that enables the ultimate EV charging experience.

Organized and hosted by Electric Drive Transportation Association, EVS36 is the premier showcase for industry innovation and is the longest-running international conference devoted to electric transportation and technologies.

Alongside the FLO UltraTM fast charger, the company will also showcase its CoRe+ MAXTM, FLO HomeTM and SmartTWOTM chargers at EVS36.  FLO product experts and leadership will host visitors to the FLO booth, No. 521, during the show.

Additionally, on Monday, June 12, FLO's Senior Director of Public and Legal Affairs, Elizabeth France, will discuss emerging trends in North America light duty EV charging regulation during a dialogue session. The session will review regulation aimed at encouraging deployment of charging stations, addressing consumer protection concerns and promoting accessibility.

You can find information on FLO's current product lineup here.

Who:               

FLO will host media and visitors at its booth during the show.


Where:           

FLO's booth, No. 521, at EVS36, SAFE Credit Union Convention Center.


When:            

June 11-14  product demos and briefings throughout the day, executive and product interviews also available June 12, 2:20 p.m. Dialogue session with FLO, session A, screen 7


* Dependent on the vehicle

About FLO
FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.  

FLO®, CoRe+ MAXTM, FLO HomeTM, FLO UltraTM, and SmartTWOTM are registered or unregistered trademarks of Services FLO Inc. 

SOURCE FLO

Also from this source

FLO Joins National Charging Experience Consortium led by the U.S. DOE

FLO Maintains 99% Uptime at NYC Chargers During First 18 Months

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.