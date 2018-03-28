Float Left Announces Partnership with JW Player, Delivering a Complete OTT Solution for Media Companies

Float Left is a well-known front-end application developer for prolific media companies such as Crackle, NBC Sports, and the Viacom Media Networks. JW Player pioneered digital video over a decade ago, and today powers delivery for large media organizations such as Fox, Vice and Univision, reaching over 2 billion unique devices monthly.

"The partnership between Float Left and JW Player allows our customers to focus on their core business, while we navigate the technology. From application development to video delivery, our OTT solution provides an intuitive and scalable approach for launching your brand and reaching a larger audience across millions of homes," stated Tom Schaeffer, CEO of Float Left.

As a part of the fully-managed solution, Float Left and JW Player will also provide data-driven and intelligent analytics tools. Dedicated to helping brands grow their audience and drive viewership, the robust analytics platform will help publishers and broadcasters make informed programming decisions through an insights-driven solution.

"Today's digital consumer is watching more video across more devices than ever before, and that trend will only continue," said Dave Otten, co-founder and CEO of JW Player. "JW Player's platform is built to deliver consistent, high-quality video experiences across every digital device and screen. We are excited to extend that to OTT through this partnership with Float Left."

Float Left and JW Player recently partnered to relaunch Screen Media Ventures' Popcornflix brand across millions of homes via Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. The OTT launch consisted of a complete rebuild of Popcornflix's current offerings. This includes a more intuitive user experience to view Popcornflix's library of 3,000+ high quality movies and TV shows. The improved service was built on Float Left's Flicast platform and JW Player's video technology for better streaming to Popcornflix's 15 million active users.

"Our partnership with Float Left and JW player has dramatically improved Screen Media's ability to adapt our product to evolving technology in the OTT space," said Ben Saxton, Vice President of Digital Product for Screen Media Ventures. "The unified Flicast experience across Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV along with the quality streams that JW provides is helping us build a better brand to serve our current users and attract new ones."

For more information on JW Player and Float Left's joint OTT solution, schedule a meeting at NAB 2018 at the JW Player Booth #SU7114 today!

About Float Left

Float Left delivers OTT and TV-Everywhere solutions that connects media companies and broadcasters to their audience through cutting-edge and innovative OTT apps and video experiences. Launching hundreds of applications to date, Float Left has become the industry leader in direct-to-consumer app services for broadcasters and video publishers. Portfolio of clients include Crackle, NBC Sports, Ovation TV and the Viacom Media Networks.

For more information, visit www.floatleft.tv.

About JW Player

JW Player pioneered video on the web over a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world's largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Media companies including Fox, VICE, Business Insider, and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetize their content across all devices. JW Player's massive global footprint of over 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, and was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ in 2017. For more information, visit http://www.jwplayer.com.

