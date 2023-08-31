Floatic to Showcase Its Warehouse Automation Robot Solution at IFA 2023

News provided by

Floatic

31 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Floatic, a South Korean robotics solution provider for e-commerce warehouse automation, announced today that the company will showcase its latest robot solution at upcoming IFA 2023. Known as Europe's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, IFA 2023 will take place in Berlin, Germany, from 1st to 5th September 2023.

Marking as the company's first debut in the European market, Floatic will introduce its autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and real-time fleet task management software to potential European clients for the first time.

"Europe is one of the most developed regions in the warehouse robot industry along with North America," said Chan Lee, CEO of Floatic. "We see a huge potential in the market in terms of collaboration and are very excited to meet the future clients and partners in Europe".

According to the company, Its AMR and management server can optimize the whole in/outbound process from task planning and task operation to analysis, providing the most efficient solution suitable for warehouses in different environments. It is now conducting on-site field tests with big players in logistics and warehouses such as Lotte Global Logistics, and will officially commercialize its solution by early next year.

Floatic will participate as a joint booth in the Korea Robot Pavilion located in IFA NEXT hall (Hall 27, Stand 130), an innovative technology and startup exhibition hall. Visitors can check out the latest solution demonstration videos and get customized consulting on the company's solution and future business collaboration.

