Floatic To Unveil its Autonomous Mobile Robotic Solution 'Floware' at MODEX 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Floatic, a South Korean robotics solution provider for e-commerce warehouse automation, announced today that the company will showcase its proprietary autonomous mobile robotic solution at the upcoming MODEX 2024.

Configuration of Floware, Floatic’s robotic solution for warehouse automation

MODEX 2024 will be held March 11-14 at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA., and is expected to host more than 1,150 exhibitors and 50,000 attendees. At its booth (#C3696), Floatic will demonstrate the company's AMR solution 'Floware,' which aims to bring the most optimal efficiency to warehouse centers, especially in the picking process.

Floware is a robotic solution designed to efficiently streamline the picking process, which is now mostly dependent on manual labor due to complicated orders and processes in e-commerce warehouse centers. It can be deployed in the center within six weeks from integration to operation, requiring minimal equipment and investment costs. It can also enhance productivity by up to 3.5 times compared to manual labor.

"Floatic has been focusing on developing differentiated robot solutions tailored to the logistics industry since the beginning, and we are now reaping significant results from collaborations with logistics giants in South Korea," said Chan Lee, CEO of Floatic. "We now anticipate demonstrating sufficient competitiveness in global markets, including the United States."

The solution consists of 'Floatic Engine,' the core system and the platform for planning and managing orders most productively, and 'Flody,' the autonomous mobile robot for executing picking tasks with human workers. Floware's software algorithms are meticulously modularized to suit various warehouse center requirements, allowing for flexible and fast adaptation.

During the show, Floatic plans to conduct robot demonstrations in an environment replicating real-world warehouse settings. Visitors will witness real-time demonstrations of multiple Flodys working organically through Floatic Engine's Fleet Management System. Additionally, they can directly pick items with Flodys, experiencing intuitive operation methods and worker-friendly features like the 'Picking guide.'

"The North American region presents abundant opportunities despite fierce competition due to its relatively advanced stage in warehouse automation," Lee commented. "Our primary goal at this MODEX trade show is to identify potential clients who need our solutions and to meet local partners and distributors for long-term collaboration."

