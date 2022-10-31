Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market Size in the Americas to Grow by USD 22.73 Bn, Increase in the Demand for Energy to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market in the Americas by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size in the Americas is estimated to grow by USD 22.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.24% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market in Americas 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The increase in the demand for energy is driving the growth of the floating production systems (FPS) market in the Americas during the forecast period. According to the IEA, the energy demand is expected to grow by 25% from 2018 to 2040 globally. The rise in the demand for energy from the industrial and power sectors in the Americas is expected to increase energy consumption. The US is a net energy exporter owing to an increase in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas plant liquids, along with a slow growth in energy consumption in the country. Due to high production, the Americas can cater to the demand for energy in other regions by exporting the produced fuel. Therefore, the need to meet the rising energy demand of the region is driving the growth of offshore oil and gas activities. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the floating production systems (FPS) market in the Americas during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is classified into FPSO, semi-submersible, SPAR, TLP, and others. The FPSO segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. An FPSO unit is a floating platform equipped with hydrocarbon processing units for separating and treating crude oil, water, and gases that flow to the platform from subsea wells. For oil and gas production, an FPSO system can be installed from a reservoir located deep in the ocean. This allows oil companies to produce oil from more remote areas and deepwater reserves. They can store the treated crude oil and use an offloading system to transfer this crude oil to shuttle tankers for transportation. Such advantages will drive the segment market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is classified into South America , North America , Brazil , the US, Mexico , and Canada . South America will have the largest share of the market and is expected to account for 72% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of E&P projects. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America . Brazil and Guyana are the key countries for the floating production systems (FPS) market in South America .

Company Profiles

The floating production systems (FPS) market in the Americas report provides complete insights on key vendors, including BHP Group plc, BP Plc, BW Offshore Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Chevron Corp., Excelerate Energy Inc., Golar LNG Ltd., Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd., MODEC Inc., Murphy Oil Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, SAIPEM SpA, SBM Offshore NV, Shell plc, Suncor Energy Inc., Teekay Corp., TotalEnergies SE, W&T Offshore Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Floating Production Systems (FPS) Market Scope in the Americas Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.24% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.45 Regional analysis South America, North America, Brazil, US, Mexico, and Canada Performing market contribution South America at 72% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Guyana Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BHP Group plc, BP Plc, BW Offshore Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Chevron Corp., Excelerate Energy Inc., Golar LNG Ltd., Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd., MODEC Inc., Murphy Oil Corp., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, SAIPEM SpA, SBM Offshore NV, Shell plc, Suncor Energy Inc., Teekay Corp., TotalEnergies SE, W&T Offshore Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

