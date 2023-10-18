FloCareer Continues Collaboration with ThisWay Global to Offer Key Interview Skills with IBM watsonx Orchestrate

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FloCareer is set to build FloCareer skills in the IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ skills catalog via a collaboration with ThisWay Global, the leader in AI, bias-removal and talent acquisition sourcing technology. By extending the skills catalog with FloCareer's cutting edge interview as a service technology, customers can unlock the power of talent and diversity in their recruitment process with the seamless integration of ThisWay Global and FloCareer into IBM watsonx Orchestrate™. Now customers can easily combine skills and execute end-to-end recruiting workflows, from unbiased sourcing of candidates to scheduling and conducting interviews via IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

IBM's watsonx Orchestrate is a cloud-based solution that helps companies empower their people to change the nature of their day-to-day work. It offers an innovative platform that leverages AI and automation to streamline complex workflows and repetitive tasks in the talent acquisition process.

Angela Hood, CEO of ThisWay Global stated, "Large companies will run these skills in different composite combinations countless times a month, saving thousands of hours on repetitive tasks that will now be automated. IBM watsonx Orchestrate is a game-changer for talent acquisition professionals, as well as hiring managers. It dramatically reduces business expense, saves significant time, improves compliance, quality and confidence in hiring decisions."

FloCareer's first skill in IBM watsonx Orchestrate catalog creates an unbiased, skills-based interview structure with questions and recommended answers for any job description. This enables users to consistently ask the right interview questions, independent of interviewer and candidate. Mehul Bhatt, FloCareer CEO and CoFounder said, "Utilizing skills-based interview questions from our library of over 40,000 questions empowers companies to hire better, more consistently and without bias."

About ThisWay Global

ThisWay Global is an award-winning, Google-accelerated, venture-backed AI, business automation and HR tech leader. The company's commitment to business automation, bias removal, candidate-to-job matching technology and certified diversity supplier (WBENC) status gives it a significant lead over its competition. ThisWay is an IBM Silver Partner and the initial go-to-market partner of watsonX Orchestrate. ThisWay Global's proprietary network has more than 8,500 unique diversity-based partners, providing companies and governments with a unique reach to highly-skilled candidates, reducing bias and increasing diversity across all industries. ThisWay's team includes industry leaders from Indeed, Walt Disney, Nerd Wallet, Marriott, Jobcase, Recruitology, Mya Systems, Jive, Radancy, CareerBuilder, Circa, USMC, Bering Sea Eccotech, Dept. of Defense, and many more recognized brands. The privately-held company's headquarters are in Austin, Texas.

About FloCareer

Since 2019, FloCareer has been empowering startups and enterprises to scale their R&D organizations through its Interview-as-a-Service platform which enlists freelance software developers to conduct technical interviews. Since its founding, FloCareer has conducted over 500,000 interviews all over the world. Its mission is to help its clients hire faster, better, and at scale by providing a robust and diverse pipeline of freelance software developers and empowering them to deliver a rigorous hiring process across a wide variety of technology roles. The privately-held company's headquarters are in Boston.

