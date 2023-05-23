Flocash Joins UATP Payment Network, Expanding Payment Options to Travel Agencies in the MEA Region

Partnership extends UATP's widely accepted and seamless payment options to Flocash travel agency customers.

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flocash, the leading provider of travel payments and distribution in the Middle East and Africa, has partnered with UATP, a premier global payment network. Flocash's partnership with UATP will enable the thousands of travel agencies within its ecosystem to utilize UATP payment options, creating synergies with airlines in the region already using Flocash and UATP for B2B payments and reducing the overall cost of payments for those airlines.

The expanded partnership with Flocash represents the next step in UATP's continued global growth, specifically in the MEA region.

For Flocash, which already works with UATP to process payments on behalf of several airline merchants in Africa, enabling many of its travel agency customers to use the UATP Network is a natural extension of its payment services and will create efficiencies that can directly and positively impact their profitability.

"Flocash is one of the most reliable payment services providers in the Middle East and Africa, and expanding our partnership with them was a key part of our regional growth strategy," said UATP's SVP Commercial Zach Ornelas. Partnering with Flocash allows travel agencies in their ecosystem to provide UATP accounts for payment and helps them reduce complexity while creating a more stable payment environment for the airlines and companies that work with them - and to better serve their customers."

Flocash has been authorized to issue UATP accounts – including the UATP corporate charge card – to corporations and other businesses that meet their portfolio requirements. Those entities can use their UATP Accounts for payments to airlines, travel agencies and rail networks worldwide. Flocash will enjoy lower transaction and distribution costs, reduced fraud rates and access to industry-leading financial data.

"By partnering with UATP, we give our travel agents a globally recognized, universally accepted form of payment, and create a linkage between our airline partners and the agencies selling their inventory," says Flocash Managing Director, Sirak Mussie. "We expect to uncover efficiencies and compound advantages across our ecosystem beyond transaction cost reduction, which is very important."

Flocash is recognized as a cost-effective, one-stop payment solution for global and cross-border businesses in the new media, travel, payments and ecommerce industries seeking to reach markets in the Middle East and Africa. The company currently supports the most extensive collection of local payment options in the MEA region, including 200+ payment options, 5,000+ bank branches, 20,000+ cash points and 30+ currencies.

ABOUT UATP

UATP is a global payment solution owned and operated by the world's airlines and accepted by thousands of merchants for air, rail and travel agency payments. UATP connects airlines to Alternative Forms of Payment which can expand reach and generate incremental sales globally. UATP offers easy-to-use data tools, DataStream® and DataMine® which provide comprehensive account details to Issuers and Corporate Account Holders for accurate travel management.

Accepted as a form of payment for corporate business travel worldwide by airlines, travel agencies and Amtrak®; UATP accounts are issued by: Aeromexico; Air Canada (TSE: AC); Air China; Air New Zealand (ANZFF.PK); Air Niugini; American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL); APG Airlines; Austrian Airlines; Avianca Airlines; BCD Travel; China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA); Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL); EL AL Israel Airlines; Etihad Airways; Fareportal; Frontier Airlines; GOL Linhas aereas inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and Bovespa: GOLL4); Hahn Air; High Point Travel; Japan Airlines (9201:JP); JetBlue Airways; LATAM Airlines; Link Airways; Qantas Airways (QUBSF.PK); Shandong Airlines; Sichuan Airlines; Southwest Airlines; Sun Country Airlines; TUIfly GmbH; Turkish Airlines (ISE: THYAO); United Airlines (NASDQAQ: UAL) and WestJet. AirPlus International issues the UATP-based Company Account for Lufthansa German Airlines.

About Flocash

Flocash , www.flocash.com , is a leading provider of payment technology and distribution services to consumers, businesses, and financial institutions. We operate one of the largest networks of alternative payment channels for the travel industry. Our solutions are disrupting the travel sector by digitizing and automating the delivery and distribution of travel content to empower travel retailers and suppliers across 60 countries in the Middle East & Africa.

Follow us on Twitter @Flocash , join the discussion on LinkedIn Travel Payments .

