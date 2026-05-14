Flocean and WaterConnect Partner to Advance Groundbreaking Subsea Desalination Project in the Maldives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and OSLO, Norway, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flocean and WaterConnect today announced the signing of a development agreement to jointly prepare and structure a first-of-its-kind subsea desalination project in the Maldives, to deliver sustainable, energy-efficient water supply to Malé and Hulhumalé.

Flocean subsea SWRO technology

The partnership will pair WaterConnect's catalytic, impact-driven financing capabilities with Flocean's pioneering subsea desalination system, creating an investment-ready project that will improve the reliability of water supply while reducing the total cost of water for the two Maldivian islands. By locating desalination infrastructure underwater, Flocean's system harnesses natural ocean pressure to reduce energy consumption by approximately 40%, while minimizing onshore footprint and limiting brine discharge and related environmental impacts.

The project will be developed in close coordination with the Malé Water and Sewerage Company (MWSC) and is anchored in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between MWSC and Flocean. The first stage of the collaboration is a feasibility study, aimed at providing MWSC with the data and analysis required to evaluate the project and determine the optimal path forward, including business model and technical solution. The partnership aims to support MWSC in delivering reliable, high-quality, and cost-competitive water to the households and businesses in Malé and Hulhumalé.

"We are excited to partner with WaterConnect to develop a subsea desalination project tailored to the Maldives' needs," said Alexander Fuglesag, Founder & CEO of Flocean. "WaterConnect catalyses investments in resilient water projects and with their financial network and strong focus on sustainability, they are a great long-term partner for us when scaling our technology to support water security in land-constrained, water-stressed island environments."

"This partnership is about turning breakthrough technology into bankable, real-world infrastructure by bringing the right capabilities and financing together," said John Moyer, President of WaterConnect. "Flocean's subsea desalination offers a compelling low-energy alternative and reduced environmental impacts, and WaterConnect is excited to co-develop projects like this toward investment readiness and enhanced water security."

The Maldives faces high water stress and growing supply challenges driven by limited freshwater availability, land constraints, and sea level rise. By combining Flocean's technological innovation with WaterConnect's early-stage project development and financing approach, the project aims to support long-term water supply resilience while demonstrating a replicable investment model for projects in similar geographies.

About Flocean:

Flocean is a Norwegian water infrastructure company developing subsea desalination systems for water-scarce coastal and island markets. By placing desalination infrastructure at ocean depth, Flocean uses naturally pressurized, predictably clean seawater to reduce energy use, minimize onshore footprint, and simplify permitting and scale-up compared with conventional seawater reverse osmosis. The company's technology is designed to improve water supply resilience while avoiding both chemical use and toxic brine discharge to the marine environment. Flocean is supported by strategic industrial partners including Xylem and Siemens Energy, and by leading impact investors such as Burnt Island Ventures, Katapult Ocean and Rypples, helping the company advance scalable water infrastructure.

About Male' Water and Sewerage Company Pvt LTD (MWSC)

Male' Water and Sewerage Company Pvt Ltd (MWSC) is a Maldivian company established on 1 April 1995. As a pioneer in the Maldives' water and wastewater sector, MWSC was formed to address the critical challenges of water scarcity and the lack of an adequate sewerage system in the capital city, Malé. Since its establishment, the company has worked diligently to provide safe potable water and sustainable wastewater management services to the people of Malé.

Today, MWSC has expanded its operations beyond the capital, providing water and sewerage infrastructure development and utility services across islands throughout the Maldives. The company now proudly serves more than 50% of the Maldivian population.

Learn more about MWSC at https://www.mwsc.com.mv/ .

About WaterConnect:

WaterConnect is a project development company dedicated to creating opportunities for construction-stage investment in resilient water and sanitation infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries. WaterConnect brings early-stage financing and technical expertise to complement local partners, develop new infrastructure, and deploy technology that will impact water access, quality, and scarcity, and in turn build resilience for people, cities, and watersheds.

Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon of global non-profit Water.org, WaterConnect is built on decades of experience investing in water and sanitation.

For more information, visit https://waterconnectglobal.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Christine D'sa, Director, Market Intelligence & Communications, WaterConnect

[email protected], +91 9967168127

SOURCE WaterConnect