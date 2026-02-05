FLOCK AI RAISES $6M TO SCALE ONE-TO-ONE COMMERCE

AI-Native Platform Functions as a Creative Co-Pilot for Product Storytelling

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock AI , an AI-native visual commerce platform built specifically for fashion and retail, has raised a $6M seed round, led by Work-Bench, bringing total funding to $7.5M. The round includes participation from January Ventures, Red Bike Capital, Outlander VC, AI Furnace, and strategic angels.

The funding comes as retail brands face a structural shift: ecommerce success now depends on personalized, high-quality visual content at scale, something traditional photoshoots and first generation AI tools were never designed to support.

"Creative teams need leverage," said Manvitha Mallela, Co-Founder and CEO. "Flock gives them their time and budgets back. We train custom AI models through reinforcement learning to help brands scale personalized storytelling that drives revenue, while keeping creative judgment with humans."

Flock acts as a creative team's co-pilot, generating brand accurate product imagery for every customer and channel without added headcount or budget. Unlike generic AI tools, Flock fits directly into how creative and merchandising teams already work.

"Teams spend less time on repetitive production and more time on storytelling and experimentation," said Malavika Reddy, Co-Founder and CTO. "Flock absorbs the busywork so creativity can scale."

How Flock Is Different

AI as a Creative Co-Pilot: Fashion-trained models work alongside creatives to deliver realistic, on-brand visuals, not generic AI output.

Hyper-Accurate Brand DNA: Each brand gets a custom AI algo capturing 200+ visual attributes for consistent storytelling across ecommerce, editorial, and video.

A System That Learns What Converts: Reinforcement learning uses creative feedback and conversion data to continuously improve results.

One-to-One Commerce, Built Responsibly: Imagery that reflects consumers across body types, skin tones, and ages, a level of representation no photoshoot budget could achieve.

Proven Commercial Impact

Brands using Flock report up to 90% cost savings compared to traditional photoshoots and 30%+ conversion rate lifts from more varied, representative imagery.

Flock was built by insiders solving their own problem. CEO Manvitha Mallela spent years leading merchandising and creative operations at Bloomingdale's and Jet.com/Walmart, experiencing firsthand how slow and expensive traditional content production can be. She's building the platform she wished she had. CTO Malavika Reddy brings over a decade of AI and computer vision experience, building and scaling machine learning systems.

The funding will accelerate product development and go-to-market efforts as enterprise demand grows.

