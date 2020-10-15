Flock Freight CEO Oren Zaslansky Selected as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Southwest -- San Diego Award Winner

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Oren Zaslansky has been selected as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Pacific Southwest — San Diego award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US.) The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. An independent panel of judges determines the award winners and recognizes entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management.

Oren founded Flock Freight in 2015 after recognizing several inefficiencies within the freight industry and over 20 years of experience with his own trucking and 3PL companies, which led him to want to work on the industry rather than in it. Oren pulled together a team of engineers and mathematicians to drive the development of a patent-pending algorithm that pools multiple less-than-truckload (LTL) freight shipments into one shared truckload shipment, which is the core of Flock Freight's proprietary product, FlockDirect, and enables the sales team to bring FlockDirect to the market. Under Oren's leadership, Flock Freight has pooled more than 12,000 total shipments — a 296% increase in pooled shipments between 2018 and 2019 — and has become the only freight shipping company to earn a B Corp certification.

"It is an honor to be recognized by EY as Entrepreneur of the Year. At its core, this award is a reflection of the Flock Freight team's relentless drive and dedication to our mission," said Oren Zaslansky, founder and chief executive officer of Flock Freight. "Every day I am blown away by the team's energy and commitment to disrupting an antiquated industry. Without our team, Flock Freight wouldn't be what it is today."

Since 1986, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ingenuity, spirit of innovation and tenacity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Oren will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a Pacific Southwest — San Diego award winner, Oren is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 National Awards. EY will announce award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner on Thursday, November 19 during a virtual awards gala. The awards are the culminating event of this year's virtual Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2021.

Over the next year, Flock Freight will expand its work with carriers by offering integrations that enable carriers to fill empty space on their existing loads. Flock Freight will also reinforce its commitment to sustainable freight shipping. In 2019, Flock Freight reduced CO2 emissions from the LTL industry by 4,335 metric tons. The company is on track to meet its 2020 goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 5,000 metric tons.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight is the only logistics provider that guarantees shared truckload shipping for businesses. The company is transforming the freight industry with its proprietary pooling technology and algorithms that eliminate terminals and optimize underutilized supply. Founded in 2015, the company works at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and human-centric logistics, prioritizing exceptional service and affordability for the shipper and increased revenue potential for carriers. Flock Freight (formerly AuptiX) is headquartered in Solana Beach and is backed by SignalFire, GLP, GV and several other leaders in the digital supply chain transformation.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/private

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team up to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy . For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

