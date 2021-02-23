Flock Freight Reaches Carbon Neutral with Shared Truckload Mode to Drive Sustainability in Freight Shipping Industry

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight , the only logistics provider that offers a shared truckload shipping solution for businesses, today announced its partnership with Carbonfund.org Foundation to offset 100% of carbon emissions of its FlockDirect shipping mode in 2021 through carbon offsets at no extra cost to shippers.

Flock Freight's shared truckload solution eliminates terminals and cuts freight-related carbon emissions by up to 40%. Flock Freight reduced 4,127 metric tons in carbon emissions in 2020 as a part of its pledge for sustainability as the first in the industry to become B Corporation certified. In 2021, Flock Freight is making an even stronger commitment to sustainability by reaching net neutrality with its shared truckload solution. All emissions produced by FlockDirect truck shipments will be accounted for in full and eliminated through the purchase of carbon offsets in partnership with Carbonfund.org with the goal of offsetting 20,000 metric tons in carbon emissions in 2021.

Flock Freight is changing the freight shipping model through its shared truckload solution, pooling less-than truckload shipments on one truck based on route optimization and last-in, first-out loading mentality. The result is high-quality truckload service for smaller loads. The carbon offsets purchased in 2021 will support the Truck Stop Electrification Project , which reduces truck idle time while providing truck drivers with an in-cab module to heat, cool, and power radio, etc. via an efficient external unit.

"It is our mission at Flock Freight to reduce waste and inefficiency in the freight shipping industry," said Oren Zaslansky, founder and CEO of Flock Freight. "Taking our commitment to the next level allows us to make an industry-first move in establishing carbon-neutral shipping as the standard model for our shippers and carriers and prove that it not only can be done but should be done industry-wide."

The Truck Stop Electrification Project will reduce tailpipe emissions from freight trucks that transport consumer goods all across the country by allowing long-haul truck drivers to heat or cool their cab and to power on-board appliances during the federally mandated rest period without idling truck engines. Engine idling creates poor resting conditions for the driver and fosters unhealthy conditions since a large number of trucks idle in close proximity. Idling also consumes fuel while moving no product, reduces engine life, and requires more frequent engine maintenance.

"We are excited to partner with Flock Freight in the effort to eliminate carbon emissions in the trucking industry, which is generally a big contributor to global carbon emissions," said Eric M. Carlson, president of Carbonfund.org. "Making industry-leading steps like Flock Freight is doing will encourage new practices industry-wide in the future, which will enable a more sustainable future for humans and our planet."

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight is a San Diego-based B Corp that's been reinventing traditional shipping methods since opening for business in 2015. As the only digital freight provider to guarantee shared truckload shipping, Flock Freight leverages proprietary technology and relationship-driven service to pool shipments that are going the same direction onto one truck. The company provides faster, safer, and more sustainable service for LTL and TL shippers, in addition to increased revenue potential for carriers. Flock Freight's shared truckload solution eliminates terminals and cuts freight-related carbon emissions by up to 40%. Flock Freight is backed by SignalFire, GLP, GV, and several other leaders in the supply chain transformation.

SOURCE Flock Freight