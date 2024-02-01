Flogistix Announces Danny Burrows as New Vice President of Software Engineering

News provided by

Flogistix

01 Feb, 2024, 09:30 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma City-based Flogistix is pleased to announce the addition of Danny Burrows as Vice President of Software Engineering. In this role, he will oversee the development of crucial software architecture for Flogistix's core business units and lead IT operations with the addition of machine learning and artificial intelligence to current technologies. With an emphasis on security and stability, these solutions ensure Flogistix operates efficiently for employees and customers worldwide. 

Danny Burrows, VP of Software Engineering
Danny has spent the last decade working in various software engineering sectors with extensive expertise in developing, consulting, and managing technologies. Prior to joining Flogistix, Danny worked as Vice President of Engineering at LegalShield, organizing and managing teams to create and sustain platforms serving 2.2 million customers. 

"We are pleased to have Danny join our team," said Mims Talton III, President and CEO of Flogistix. "Our company's focus continues to be providing innovative software solutions to our customers to help them manage their emissions, and Danny is uniquely qualified to help us meet that goal. His position and experience are vital to our continued growth and success."

Danny earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Arizona State University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Oregon State University. 

A leader in production optimization and atmospheric solutions, Flogistix specializes in well-head compression, vapor recovery applications, and methane detection. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Flogistix operates in nearly every major U.S. shale play and basin and provides service through 15 regional field offices and warehouses located in 7 states. For more information, please visit www.flogistix.com

CONTACT: Kristin Hincke, [email protected] Vice President of Sustainability and Public Policy

SOURCE Flogistix

News Releases in Similar Topics

