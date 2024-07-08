Flogistix Announces Denys LeBlanc as New Vice President of Field Services

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma City-based Flogistix is pleased to announce the appointment of Denys LeBlanc as Vice President of Field Service. In this role, he will oversee the success and productivity of all Flogistix field service operations. His efforts will focus on upholding robust safety and operational procedures, developing essential practices and programs for efficient operations, and helping to maintain Flogistix's position as an industry leader in atmospheric solutions.

Denys has more than 20 years of experience as an executive in the oil and gas industry. He most recently served as Vice President of Downhole Products and Services for Lufkin Industries, where he managed a team of more than 260 employees across 31 locations. Prior to Lufkin Industries, Denys held various senior leadership roles at Schlumberger Ltd. Throughout his career, Denys has achieved success in promoting safety, ensuring operational excellence, and building strong teams.

"We are excited to welcome Denys to Flogistix," said Mims Talton, President and CEO. "His extensive expertise in the field service sector is a valuable addition. Managing field services nationwide to ensure seamless operations and flow for our customers is crucial. Denys' experience and dedication will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success."

Denys holds a diploma in Electronics Engineering Technology with a focus in Industrial Electronics Technology from New Brunswick College in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada.

A leader in production optimization and atmospheric solutions, Flogistix specializes in well-head compression, vapor recovery applications, and methane detection. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Flogistix operates in nearly every major U.S. shale play and basin and provides service through 16 regional field offices and warehouses located in 7 states. For more information, please visit www.flogistix.com.

