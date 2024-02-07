Flom by Qrios Inc. Unveils Revolutionary Safety Features and Global Commerce Opportunities for Teens and Small Businesses

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where digital safety and global connectivity are paramount, Qrios Inc. proudly unveils the latest advancements in Flom, the all-encompassing app that redefines safe, global commerce and interactive learning for young users. Flom emerges as a beacon for families and small businesses seeking a secure, enriching online experience and a robust marketplace for global trade.

Recognizing the critical need for a safe digital environment for teenagers, Flom introduces pioneering safety features designed to safeguard young minds. With comprehensive content moderation, age-appropriate filters, and enhanced privacy settings, Flom establishes a nurturing space where teenagers can freely explore educational content, express their creativity, and engage in meaningful global exchanges without exposure to harmful content.

Flom revolutionizes the way small businesses connect with their communities and the world. Offering an innovative hyper-local global marketplace, Flom enables businesses to showcase their products and services through immersive short-form video content, expanding their reach from local neighborhoods to international markets with unprecedented ease.

Qrios Inc. is deeply committed to creating substantial monetization avenues within Flom, empowering creators and businesses to thrive. By facilitating direct engagement and transactions with consumers, Flom fosters a dynamic ecosystem where creators can monetize their content through various innovative channels, including digital expos, exclusive memberships, and personalized marketing tools.

Flom invites you to experience a world where online safety, global commerce, and community engagement converge seamlessly. Dive into Flom's diverse offerings and join a growing network of families, creators, and businesses building the future of digital interaction. Download Flom at https://flom.app and embark on a journey of discovery, growth, and connection.

Mosh Adetoro Founder and CEO of Qrios, Inc said "As a parent, I understand the digital world's risks. Flom's mission is to ensure a safe space for our everyone to grow, learn, and connect. Our goal is to respect innocence and promote positive development. This commitment is the essence of our mission."

About Qrios Inc.:

Qrios Inc., headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a trailblazer in developing digital solutions that empower the global trade of goods, services, and ideas. Through its flagship product, Flom, Qrios Inc. is dismantling barriers in digital commerce, creating a platform where safety, innovation, and inclusivity drive economic and social prosperity. With a steadfast commitment to bridging online and offline worlds, Qrios Inc. is crafting a future where digital utilities enhance lives across all demographics and geographies.

For more information, press only:

Qrios Inc.

[email protected]

https://qrios.com

SOURCE Qrios Inc