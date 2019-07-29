Flomatic Valves Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 Re-Certification

GLEN FALLS, N.Y., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flomatic Valves, a leading valves manufacturer for the water and wastewater market, announced today that its quality management systems have achieved re-certification for ISO 9001:2015 (Quality) and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental).

Flomatic's re-certification was achieved after an extensive audit performed by NQA, an international independent certification body.

Flomatic Valves

Mr. Loran Chapman, Flomatic's Quality Manager notes:

"Our focus this year with the addition of our new research lab, epoxy system, training facility, and warehouse space was to surpass all quality expectations.

Achieving certification is very important, and we believe that utilizing the standards the way they are intended to be used, you can't help but to provide an unparalleled level of quality"

NQA USA's General Manager, James Dozier also highlights:

"Flomatic has shown undeniable commitment to their management systems, demonstrating real leadership in their industry. Flomatic's stakeholders can be confident in their commitment to protect and improve any impact on the environment. As well, as continue to put the needs of their customers at the forefront of their business strategy. The wider Flomatic team should be proud of their involvement and continue to encourage the growth and success of their certification portfolio."

Flomatic's quality management systems have tremendously improved in their manufacturing capabilities due to a seamless integration of their new state-of-the-art Research Laboratory and new Epoxy System, which can quadruple production and significantly reduce environmental footprints.

Flomatic's President and CEO, Mr. Bo Andersson remarks:

"Flomatic was one of the first valve manufacturers in North American to receive both certifications, ISO 9001/14001. By adhering to ISO standards, we have been able to enhance the Flomatic Image and improve upon our business relationships, especially with large international OEM customers. As a certified ISO company for more than a decade, ISO standards have helped Flomatic achieve consistent results and continually improve all of our business processes."

About Flomatic Valves

For more than 85 years, Flomatic has been changing the valve industry and leading the market, by manufacturing a full line of valve products for the water and wastewater market, ranging from 1" – 36". Flomatic is an ISO 9001 and 14001 certified company with comprehensive manufacturing processes and many American Iron and Steel Act (AIS) compliant available products.

