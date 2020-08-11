Flomatic Valves Appoints Jim Tucci as New National Sales Manager

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flomatic® Corporation, a global valve manufacturer and leader in the water and wastewater industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Tucci to National Sales Manager.

Promoted by Executive Vice President, Nick Farrara, Tucci will continue to lead the expansion of Flomatic Valve Products nationally and internationally. In addition, Tucci will now oversee Flomatic's Customer Service Department.

Nick Farrara States:

"Jim has done an outstanding job, consistently growing Flomatic's sales on our municipal and industrial valves. His extensive background and knowledge of water and wastewater systems make Jim an excellent choice for this position. I am looking forward to continuing to work closely with Jim in the years to come."

Mr. Tucci is excited for the new role as the National Sales Manager for several reasons:

"I am both humbled and excited that Nick and the Board of Directors have chosen me for the National Sales Manager position. With all of the strange curve balls that my professional career has thrown at me, it is a testament that hard work, faith, and perseverance will reward in the end. I look forward to continuing to work with the Flomatic team to further grow and promote our brand. I also appreciate the many relationships that I have built along the way and for more to come."

Mr. Tucci joined Flomatic Valves in August of 2014 as the Industrial and Municipal Sales Engineer after a long career as a driller, both as an owner/operator of a water well and geothermal drilling company in Upstate NY, and several positions with environmental firms performing sonic drilling and direct-push sampling.

Mr. Tucci is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines and holds a Masters' Degree in Environmental Science and Engineering. He completed his undergraduate studies at the State University of New York, College at Oneonta, where he received a dual Bachelor of Science Degrees in Physics and Water Resources. In addition, Mr. Tucci was recognized by the National Groundwater Association as being a certified well driller and pump installer (CWD/PI), and as a certified vertical closed-loop driller (CVCLD) during his drilling career.

In his spare time, Mr. Tucci enjoys spending time outdoors with family and friends. Tucci, his wife, and their three children live in the heart of the Adirondack Region in Upstate, NY.

Media Contact:

Daniel Hidalgo

Phone: 518.761.9797

Email: [email protected]

Jim Tucci, Flomatic Valves National Sales Manager

