FloMed Infusion Services Earns the NICA Accreditation of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NICA Accreditation Program and the National Infusion Center Association are proud to announce that FloMed Infusion Services has earned the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) Accreditation of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers. NICA has completed a rigorous, multifaceted assessment of FloMed Infusion Services and determined that it has demonstrated the level of excellence required to achieve NICA Accreditation.

National Infusion Center Accreditation Program

Becoming a NICA-accredited Ambulatory Infusion Center of Excellence (AICE) demonstrates FloMed Infusion Services' commitment to consistent, high-quality, cost-effective care through compliance with the NICA Accreditation Program and Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers.

"FloMed Infusion Services is proud to have received accreditation from the National Infusion Center Association. As one of the first to complete their rigorous process, we feel honored to have met their high standards," said Robin Widroff, CEO of FloMed Infusion Services. "The standards set by NICA are among the highest in the industry. These standards reflect the commitment of FloMed Infusion Services to providing the highest level of care to our patients."

"In embracing the National Infusion Center Association's Accreditation program for Ambulatory Infusion Centers, we applaud FloMed Infusion Services," said Brian Nyquist, NICA CEO. "These Accredited Ambulatory Infusion Centers of Excellence exemplify an unwavering commitment to the highest standards, showcasing their dedication to providing superior care for patients with complex chronic diseases. Their pursuit of accreditation marks a pivotal step toward unlocking the future of healthcare, where quality, compassion, and innovation converge to create a brighter and healthier tomorrow for all. NICA commends these pioneers who are forging a path towards a new era of patient-centered excellence."

About FloMed Infusion Services

FloMed Infusion Services offers outpatient infusion services in a relaxing ambulatory environment. Patients can receive infusion therapy without visiting the hospital or having someone enter their home. Additionally, patients can access FloMed Infusion Center's financial concierge for support, all without switching their doctor. Patient comfort and well-being are at the heart of everything we do. Our care team delivers IV therapy and infusion in a peaceful, home-like setting. Learn more by visiting flomedinfusion.com

About the National Infusion Center Association

NICA is an independent, nonprofit trade association and accrediting body dedicated to representing ambulatory outpatient care settings where provider-administered biologics and specialty medications are prepared and administered. The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers are intended to pertain to all ambulatory care settings where patients receive non-hazardous provider-administered medications via parenteral (i.e., intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intradermal) routes.

The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers were established with the following objectives:

Reduce disparities in care quality among office-based infusion care settings;

Support infusion providers' efforts to implement best practices; and,

Provide the basis for regulatory and legislative endeavors that seek to ensure facilities preparing and administering parenteral medications do so in a safe, consistent, and effective manner in accordance with evidence-based standards of care.

For more information about the NICA accreditation process or standards, please visit

www.infusioncenteraccreditation.org .

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexander Brown - 512.956.5511 – [email protected]

SOURCE National Infusion Center Association