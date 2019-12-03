Flomentum™ Launches as the First and Only USP Verified Prostate Supplement:

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flomentum Health announces the launch of Flomentum™, the first and only USP Verified prostate health supplement. The launch embodies the company's commitment to providing the highest quality, science-based natural prostate health supplement for men facing the urinary and prostate conditions commonly associated with aging.

"Men are increasingly asking their physicians about supplements," says Dr. Leigh Vinocur, Medical Director at US Wellness Inc. and health contributor to the Today Show, Fox News and the Dr. Oz Show. "However, supplements are regulated differently from drugs, leading to physician concerns over the quality and safety. The USP Verification Mark means USP has tested and verified supplements for their ingredients, potency, and manufacturing process, helping ensure quality a physician can trust."

The United States Pharmacopeia (USP) is an almost 200-year-old non-profit organization that rigorously tests and verifies the quality of supplements through its USP Dietary Supplement Verification Program. It also publishes the United States Pharmacopeia and The National Formulary (USP-NF) in collaboration with scientists from industry, academia and government, which defines quality standards for drugs and dietary supplements.

"USP is pleased to recognize Flomentum as the first prostate health supplement to successfully complete the USP Dietary Supplement Verification Program," said John Atwater, Ph.D., RAC, Senior Director of USP Verification Services. "Qualifying for this verification program is an accomplishment that demonstrates a commitment to quality and operating Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) quality systems for the manufacture of dietary supplements in compliance with officially recognized requirements."

Flomentum contains up to 8 times more of the clinically proven ingredient than saw palmetto berry powder products commonly found on store shelves. Each softgel of clinical strength Flomentum contains 320 mg of high-quality, saw palmetto oil extract from mature saw palmetto berries, the dose shown to be effective in clinical studies. Flomentum™ is comparable to the leading European saw palmetto herbal medicine recognized as effective in establishing the European Union herbal monograph on Serenoa repens (saw palmetto).

"We are committed to providing the highest quality prostate health supplement for men and the health care professionals that serve them," said William Donovan, Senior Vice President at Flomentum Health. "We manage the entire supply chain, starting with the harvest of mature wild berries in Florida all the way through to the production and bottling of softgels. Our passion for supply chain excellence has been a major enabler to becoming the first and only USP Verified prostate health supplement in the United States. The USP Verification of Flomentum helps assure men that they are getting exceptional quality, purity, and potency."

About FlomentumTM

Located in Lake Mary, FL, Flomentum Health is committed to providing prostate and urinary health solutions which are sourced from nature, supported by science, responsibly manufactured, independently verified for quality, and recommended by healthcare professionals. For more information please visit www.flomentum.com.

About USP

USP is an independent scientific organization that collaborates with the world's top experts in health and science to develop quality standards for medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients. Through our standards, advocacy and education, USP helps increase the availability of quality medicines, supplements and food for billions of people worldwide. For more information about USP, visit www.usp.org.

