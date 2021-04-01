Flonase teams up with Major League Baseball and World Series champion Cody Bellinger to change the game on allergy season

WARREN, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK) announced today that Flonase Allergy Relief (Flonase) is partnering with World Series champion and seasonal allergy-sufferer Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers as the new face of the brand's "Change The Game" campaign. The commitment is part of a larger partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB), recognizing Flonase as the Official Allergy Relief Partner of MLB.

"Baseball is a game that requires extreme focus, but unfortunately the field is full of common allergy triggers like grass pollen that can cause uncomfortable symptoms, like itchy and watery eyes," said Obehi Remi-John, Senior Brand Manager, Flonase. "As the Official Allergy Relief Partner of MLB, we are excited to bring allergy relief to athletes who play the game and fans who support them."

Bellinger is one of the 19.2 million Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies each year*, making the start of baseball season especially challenging, as it also marks the start of allergy season. Now a World Series champion, Bellinger knows what it takes to change the game – and isn't going to let spring allergy symptoms get in the way. This season, Bellinger is switching to Flonase to change the game on his allergy symptoms and get ahead of seasonal allergies.

"In this game, you have to be willing to change. Whether it's your stance, grip, or swing, the best players are constantly evolving," said Bellinger. "For years I struggled with allergies on the field, turning to pills that didn't offer complete relief** of all my worst symptoms and I knew I had to make a change. Flonase gives me 24-hour all-in-one relief***, so I can stay focused on the game."

With this new partnership, Flonase plans to focus baseball-themed marketing around their line of allergy relief sprays across a variety of digital and broadcast media, including MLB.com, and in-store at major retailers.

Bellinger is also encouraging allergy sufferers to change their allergy game by trying Flonase with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. To learn more about Flonase and how they are helping Bellinger change the game, visit https://www.flonase.com/change-the-game-allergy-relief.

*according to the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/allergies.htm)

**Vs. single-ingredient antihistamines which do not treat nasal congestion.

***Flonase relieves nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose, itchy nose, itchy eyes and watery eyes.

About Flonase Sensimist Allergy Relief

Flonase Sensimist Allergy Relief (fluticasone propionate 50 mcg spray) is an approved over-the-counter (OTC) treatment indicated for hay fever symptoms including nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose and itchy, watery eyes in adults and children 12 years of age and older.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

