FLONIDAN Earns Accolades from Frost & Sullivan for its Customised Smart Gas Meters for the European Market

"FLONIDAN's key value proposition is its flexibility; it can either supply a complete smart gas meter to the utilities directly or it can provide communication systems to a system integrator," said Deepthi, Research Analyst. "FLONIDAN's smart strategy of outsourcing production to maintain delivery volumes and speed has helped it win many prestigious contracts. As these projects progress in phases and require installation during specified timelines, its decision to outsource has proved a winning move."

In European countries conducting a dual smart electricity and gas meter rollout, utilities replace both electricity and gas meters at the same time where possible. Unlike electricity meters, gas meters are battery operated. To overcome this, FLONIDAN supplies an index (electronics/communication units) with very low internal power consumption, enabling long field life even with communication. FLONIDAN's best practice lies in presenting an adaptable index that can be integrated with any smart gas meter infrastructure and requires minimal maintenance.

The company's end customers are typically utilities, and it stays in direct touch with the utility to tailor and deliver smart meters. In addition, it partners with electricity meter companies, because both the electricity and gas meters have to be connected for communication.

"Another significant value proposition from FLONIDAN is its offer of a lean supply chain that gives customers easy access to its departments and experts, without any delay or interference during any project stage--from implementation to routine maintenance," noted Deepthi. "Furthermore, all meters and sub components are manufactured without the use of conflict minerals or materials, under good working conditions, and with minimum carbon emissions. Overall, FLONIDAN has edged ahead of the competition by producing fully circular, customised smart gas meters for the Dutch market and is now leveraging this expertise to break into the UK market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognises the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

"We are very appreciative of this recognition from Frost & Sullivan," said Sten Dyrmose, CEO of FLONIDAN. Providing true customer value in the midst of digitalization and smart tech is for us about focusing on the bigger picture, keeping in mind, what we work for, - not only what we work with. This has led to major changes in our business model and we are very happy to see, that the market has embraced this approach."

About FLONIDAN A/S

FLONIDAN is a subsidiary of the AVK Group headquartered in Denmark. It introduced its first smart gas meters with electronic temperature compensation in 1990s. Flonidan was involved when the first smart gas meters were piloted in multi—utility applications in Netherlands in the mid 2000s. A smart gas meter with M-Bus communication and remote controlled built-in valve was launched and also recorded high sales volumes. Since then it has delivered smart gas meters to many high-volume projects in several European countries. A notable one is the delivery of 1.4 million meters to Dutch consortiums Liander, Stedin, DELTA Netwerkbedrijf and Westland Infra.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Estefany Ariza

P: 210.477.8469

F: 210.348.1003

E: estefany.ariza@frost.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flonidan-earns-accolades-from-frost--sullivan-for-its-customised-smart-gas-meters-for-the-european-market-300668960.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

