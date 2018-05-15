Flont® Fine Jewelry Rental Service Introduces Entry Level Membership Tier - Flont Demi

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flont, a pioneer of the fine jewelry membership concept and leader in "try & buy" models for high-touch e-commerce, today announced the introduction of Flont Demi, a curated collection of jewelry valued from $800 to $2,400. Flont Demi features coveted brands such as Delfina Deletrez, Fallon, Michelle Fantaci, Selin Kent, Meredith Kahn, and others.

Flont Demi joins Flont Fine, which offers an eclectic mix of jewelry up to $8,000 in value, and Flont Privé, which offers event and red carpet jewelry up to $300,000 in value.

"Flont Demi is the ideal membership for women looking to explore real jewelry for the first time," said Cormac Kinney, Founder & CEO of Flont. "Within this category, experience is an extremely important part of the sales process. Flont Demi enables us to introduce a new audience to the world of fine jewelry, which is essential for the future of the industry."

"When it comes to jewelry, learning about quality, design and craftsmanship without experience is next to impossible," said Brooke Magnaghi, Creative Director of Flont. "Flont Demi enables these important first interactions with fine jewelry ultimately leading to lifelong fans that will make purchases within the category for years to come."

The Flont Demi membership starts at $59 per-month, to borrow up to $1,200 jewels, and goes to $119, to borrow up to $2,500 worth of jewelry. Flont currently serves over 10,000 members in the United States, across its Fine and Privé tiers.

For more information on Flont Demi, Flont Fine or Flont Privé, please visit https://flont.com.

ABOUT FLONT

The pioneer of "Jewelry as a Service," Flont enables brand discovery and high-touch e-commerce. Consumers who prefer to shop online can now discover, borrow, experience and even buy fine jewelry — with insurance and shipping included. Flont provides rentals or memberships that provide unlimited access to an exceptional collection of fine jewelry. The Flont collection comes from exclusive partnerships with leading designers, and a growing collection of pieces from the world's best brands. Flont is headquartered in Manhattan, overlooking Rockefeller Plaza. Members are invited to relax in a sumptuous lounge, view newly-added pieces and return or select their next piece.

